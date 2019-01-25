Government shutdown: Trump caves on border wall demand and agrees to end longest closure in US history

Donald Trump has announced that a short-term deal to reopen the federal government has been reached without allocating funds for his promised border wall, marking an end to the longest governement shutdown in US history.

After nearly 35 days without a fully functioning government, the president announced in a rambling speech from the White House Rose Garden that a deal has been made with congressional leadership to reopen the federal government for three weeks.

The deal leaves negotiations over Mr Trump’s requested $5.7bn (£4.3bn) to build a wall on the southwest US border for another day, and the president challenged Democrats and Republicans to work together to come up with a deal in the next 21 days to combat the flow of illicit substances coming into the United States.

“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government” Mr Trump said during his speech.

The deal will reopen the government until 15 February. In the meantime, the 800,000 furloughed or unpaid government employees will receive back pay. It is unclear if federal contractors who did not receive pay cheques during the shutdown will receive back pay.

Mr Trump’s capitulation follows after the Republican-controlled Senate voted on two bills on Thursday that would have reopened the government if approved, one with Mr Trump’s border funding, and the other without.

Neither bill mustered enough votes to overcome the 60 vote cloture requirement for approval, but, in a rebuke to the president, the Democrat-supported funding bill that did not include border funding received more support than the president’s proposal after half a dozen Republicans crossed party lines to vote in favour of that legislation.

“We’re grateful to Democrats on both sides of the aisle for their unity that was very, very important in these discussions. It’s sad, though, that it’s taken this long to come to an obvious conclusion ... Disagreement in policy should never be a reason to shut down the government”, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house, said during a press conference alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following the president’s announcement.

Mr Schumer, meanwhile, pledged that Congress would work with the president on border security. Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi has rejected the $5.7bn request for a wall from the president, but has offered $1.3bn in border security funding before the shutdown.

“The longest shutdown in American history will finally end today,” Mr Schumer said. “The president has agreed to our request to open the government and then debate border security.”

He continued: “We in Congress will roll up our sleeves and try to find some agreement on border security ... Democrats are firmly against the wall, but we agree on many things such as the need for drug inspection technology, humanitarian aid, strengthening security at ports of entry”.

Both House and Senate passed a measure formalising the 21-day reprieve, sending it to Mr Trump's desk for signing.

During his Rose Garden speech, Mr Trump said that he hoped leaders in Congress will be able to negotiate a funding package that he views as adequate to ensure border security. After weeks in which he kept the government shut while demanding billions for a border wall, the president said that he does not believe a physical, concrete wall needs to be constructed along the entire border. He said in some portions, for instance, natural barriers make a wall unneceessary.

Arguing his case for smart infrastructure to secure America’s border – such as state of the art drones and other technologies – Mr Trump said: “The walls we are building are not medieval walls. They are smart walls designed to meet the needs of frontline border agents and are operationally effective”.

“We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea, we never did,” Mr Trump continued, amending his blanket statements from rallies and public remarks in the past. “We never proposed that. We never wanted that, because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we can build”.

In anticipation of a future quagmire, Mr Trump signalled that he may resort to alternative measures to get what he wants if Congress cannot bow to his demands.