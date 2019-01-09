Government shutdown: As Trump touts border wall, Pelosi, Schumer not budging on barrier funding

WASHINGTON – Congressional Democrats show no signs of budging on a border wall no matter how many times President Donald Trump calls the situation a crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who are scheduled to speak following Trump's nationally televised remarks Tuesday night, remain adamantly opposed to the $5.7 billion the president is demanding for the wall.

The standoff has resulted in a partial government shutdown, now in its third week.

Faced with a divided Congress that won't support his request for wall funding, Trump is exploring other options to secure funding for the construction of a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border, including using the president's emergency powers to circumvent Congress altogether.

"We can call a national emergency and build it very quickly," Trump said Friday. "But if we can do it through a negotiated process, we are giving that a shot."

There's legal debate on whether he can do that but Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called Trump's invocation of his emergency powers "really threatening talk" that "he doesn't have the power to execute."

"If Harry Truman couldn't nationalize the steel industry during wartime, this president doesn't have the power to declare an emergency and build a multibillion-dollar wall on the border," Schiff told CNN.

A Morning Consult/POLITICO poll released Tuesday finds that a plurality of registered voters agree with Trump that there's a "crisis" on the Southern border because of illegal immigration.

The survey of 1,989 registered voters, conducted Jan. 4-6, found that 42 percent of voters agree with the president compared to 37 percent who see the border situation as just "a problem." Another 12 percent say it's neither.

The poll also showed that Americans are divided on support for the wall (44 percent support while 47 percent oppose). And nearly half – 47 percent – blame Trump for the shutdown, compared to Congressional Democrats (33 percent) and Congressional Republicans (5 percent).

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Trump's claims of a border being overrun by terrorists and criminals is nothing but fiction since arrests have dropped by 75 percent from 2000 and 2018.

"Tonight, the President will assert that the security of our Nation is in crisis," Leahy said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "But his claims will not be grounded in fact. The disinformation coming from the White House has been staggering. In his zeal to feign a national emergency at the border, the president has employed nothing short of a propaganda campaign."

Contributing: William Cummings and John Fritze

