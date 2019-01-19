Government shutdown, Women's March, total lunar eclipse: 5 things to know this weekend

Trump plans to make ‘major announcement’ on border, shutdown

As the government shutdown enters its 29th day, President Donald Trump plans to make make a "major announcement" about the southern border on Saturday. Trump has spoken in recent weeks about declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, theoretically allowing him to use defense money for his proposed wall, which as the heart of the shutdown. But he seemed to back off of the idea late last week, and played down the prospects of an imminent emergency declaration, saying that he wasn't "going to do it so fast." Democrats have refused to give $5.7 billion to construct a border wall and Trump refuses to concede in his demand for one.

Women's March demonstrators press on despite controversy

Approaching its third iteration, the Women's March will see demonstrators taking to the streets in Washington and about 350 other sites across the country Saturday. Yet this year's event is clouded in controversy. The Democratic National Committee’s name was removed this week from the list of sponsors for the event in the nation’s capital, organized by New York-based Women’s March Inc. Some of the group’s members have been accused of holding anti-Semitic views, and the criticism only intensified when WMI co-president Tamika Mallory declined to denounce Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made several derogatory remarks about Jews. The 2017 Women’s March, held the day after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, drew an estimated 700,000 participants in Washington and a total of approximately 4 million nationwide, many of them carrying signs repudiating Trump.This year's march is expected to draw far less than the 3.3 million to 5.2 million nationwide two years ago.

A 'super blood wolf moon eclipse' is coming your way

Even with the various names, don't worry — there's still only one moon this weekend. The main event, a total lunar eclipse, will start late Sunday, and finish early Monday, So what's with the name? A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth. This is the first of three supermoons in 2019. Blood moon is just a name for the reddish color the moon will appear during the eclipse. And wolf? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Native Americans called the January full moon the "wolf" moon because it appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages.

Storm to slam Midwest, Northeast with more snow, heavy winds

Back-to-back blasts of bitter Arctic air are expected to power high winds and heavy snow from the Corn Belt to New England this weekend, followed by an ice storm that could paralyze travelers in the Ohio Valley and Northeast. Forecasters warn that rapidly falling temperatures will turn slush and standing water on roads and highways into treacherous passageways. With cold air reaching as far south as Alabama, temperatures in the hardest hit areas are expected to plunge from the 40s to near freezing on Sunday and then into the single digits and teens on Sunday night. Key interstate highways near the Canadian border from west of Syracuse, New York, to East of Bangor, Maine, are especially vulnerable. Airlines are already canceling flights, and many are offering travel waivers as well.

Expect high-scoring games in AFC, NFC conference championships

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, the NFL’s top four scoring offenses all advanced to the AFC and NFC championship games, which could mean a lot of points. It also means no matter the outcome of either game, fans will be treated to one heck of a Super Bowl. The action begins Sunday as the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams (3:05 p.m. ET, FOX) at the Superdome, where the combo of coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees are 6-0 in playoff games. After that, looking to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS). Make sure to check out our staff picks, along with X-factors and who our experts think will lead their team to Atlanta.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Government shutdown, Women's March, total lunar eclipse: 5 things to know this weekend