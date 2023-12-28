Government stumbles, complex problems. The N&O held the powerful in NC accountable in 2023

Good local journalism always informs and sometimes entertains. It keeps communities up-to-date on the good and awful to help us better understand where we live. Day after day after day.

Among our highest callings is publishing fair, accurate and timely investigative and accountability reporting. That journalism holds powerful people and institutions to account for their actions and inaction — challenging work long embraced by The News & Observer.

Sometimes the reporting develops into multi-story packages exploring complex problems. Hopes Foreclosed, a recent investigation by McClatchy NC I-team members David Raynor and Ames Alexander, exposed the toll taken by NC HOAs, which can seize and sell homes for any amount of unpaid dues, no matter how small.

Other reporting is propelled by recent news, such as Teddy Rosenbluth’s discovery that some obstetricians, a group already in short supply in rural parts of this state, are fleeing North Carolina due to new abortion restrictions. Even some who did not put abortion at the core of their work or studies.

Throughout 2023, N&O reporters across beats delivered public service journalism, always deepened by collaborations with N&O visual journalists Robert Willett, Ethan Hyman, Travis Long, Kaitlin McKeown and Kevin Keister.

Below are more examples, focused on issues relevant across North Carolina. On Dec. 29, look for samples of N&O accountability reporting focused on the Triangle and nearby communities.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, and House Speaker Tim Moore announce they have reached a deal on the state budget during a press briefing on Tuesday, September 19. 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. The compromised budget will not include casino legislation but will include Medicaid expansion. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

POLITICAL POWER & INFLUENCE

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Alexander, a Charlotte Observer reporter, explored the lobbying power of prosecutors, showing how a powerful group wields its influence.

A powerful state lawmaker was unusually candid with NC McClatchy congressional correspondent Danielle Battaglia about how state money is steered to the districts of those with influence.

On another topic, Battaglia documented how common it was for power players to get around rules meant to keep federal pandemic relief money from going to lobbyists and political consultants.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey speaks about the importance of keeping kids and pets safe during an event held to demonstrate the danger of hot cars on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Pullen Park in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Dan Kane revealed how Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey hired political allies and friends and organized parts of his agency to accommodate them.

Kyle Ingram and Kane brought sunshine to a new decision by state lawmakers to keep their own records secret. Kane also fact-checked a leader’s reason cited for dramatic move.

Vaughan and Perez Uribe explored how the state budget added new powers for legislative leaders.

Mount Pleasant Community Church received the most money ($1.5 million) of any individual church that received funds from the state budget. Sen. Paul Newton, who represents the church’s district, said the money will be used for mold and asbestos remediation in what used to be a middle school building that is now part of the church’s campus. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Ingram and Rosenbluth gave a full accounting of how the budget steered public money to churches and faith-based groups.

Vaughan revealed a provision in the budget that was a surprise to some lawmakers, and led to lawmakers removing it.

Avi Bajpai examined what was happening behind the scenes in a secretive effort to legalize casinos.

Kevin Spruill holds up his release paperwork that he keeps with him in case he is stopped and detained by authorities on a arrest warrant that should have been recalled. Spruill is one of several plaintiffs who signed onto a potential class action lawsuit filed in federal courts alleging that the rollout of the state’s eCourt system violated their civil rights. Photographed August 24, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

GOVERNMENT STUMBLES

Tyler Dukes investigated the rollout of a new digital records system in state courts, showing it was linked to multiple problems — mistaken arrests included, lawyers say. District attorneys asked for an independent review but none came.

Virginia Bridges revealed that the state continues to lock kids up in small rooms, an isolating practice long deemed risky, due to administrative problems such as staff shortages and detention center overcrowding.

Kane detailed a spike in deaths of people locked up in county jails. In all cases, state investigators concluded that detention officers weren’t checking inmates as frequently as state rules require.

Valerie Smith-Ragland holds a photo of herself and her son, Makari Jamel Smith. Makari was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Feb. 2022 while he was suffering a schizophrenic crisis. It took more than a year for the autopsy report to be completed, and that held up insurance payments. “It has put me in massive financial strain,” Smith-Ragland said. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

In their Burdened After Death series, Alexander and Raynor revealed big delays by state officials on completing state-mandated death investigations. In nearly 1,400 cases since 2020, they took more than a year, burdening families financially and emotionally.

HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT

Dukes, Rosenbluth and Charlotte Observer editor and reporter Lisa Vernon Sparks detailed the toll of the NC maternal death rate being higher than the country overall. Dukes discovered that the one state group tasked with understanding why is years behind other states in studies.

Van Barbour his daughters, Maddie, 12, and Oakleigh, 2, visit the grave of his wife and their mother who died from pregnancy-related complications in 2021. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Rosenbluth showed how for a brief few weeks, NC State Health Plan members had a rare window into the secretive world of drug pricing. But documents were removed due to pressure from a company.

Battaglia followed up on a law that aimed to secure long-delayed justice for families and explained why delays were continuing despite the rules.

DeAnna Brandon’s, 45, of Salisbury looks through some of her medical bills and documents. Brandon was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer. Brandon does not have insurance and charity care, through which hospitals provide free or discounted services to eligible low-income patients, won’t cover the cost of up to $200,000 to harvest and transplant her own stem cells. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Perez Uribe, Alexander and Rosenbluth found on-the-ground examples of how important Medicaid expansion could be. For some, it was potentially the difference between life and death.

UNC & HIGHER EDUCATION

After the daytime killing of a faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill, Korie Dean uncovered gaps in the campus’ active shooter training, and how the university had missed a chance to fill those gaps.

People console one another after being released from a lock down area on South Road after a report of an armed and dangerous person on the University of North Carolina campus on Monday, August 28. 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

In her coverage of changing rules governing the public UNC System, Dean also revealed what was happening to diversity efforts despite assurances that a new policy did not target them.

Public figures in hot water

Vaughan questioned state House Speaker Tim Moore about an “alienation of affection” lawsuit filed against him.

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood makes an appearance in Wake County court on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. Woods pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hit-and-run. She was charged after striking a parked car on Salisbury Street in December 2022 and leaving the scene of the accident. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Bajpai used public records to deepen his reporting on evolving details linked to former State Auditor Beth Wood’s car crash.

Politics and government editor Jordan Schrader contributed to this report.