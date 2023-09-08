Government terrorism adviser: someone charged with espionage ought to have been held more securely

Daniel Khalife strapped himself to the bottom of a delivery van - METROPOLITAN POLICE

Terrorist suspect Daniel Khalife should have been in a high-security category A jail over his espionage charge, says a senior adviser to the Government on terrorism.

Jonathan Hall, KC, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism law, questioned why former soldier Khalife, 21, was placed in HMP Wandsworth, a category B prison in south London, after being charged with a crime against the state as a potential spy for Iran.

He is believed to have escaped on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has ordered a report into whether the security level of Khalife had been correctly categorised to place him in category B prison rather than category A, such as Belmarsh high security prison in south-east London.

Mr Hall said that unlike many other terrorists, anyone charged with espionage could have access to a network of supporters allied to a hostile state.

Capability that is not open to other terrorists

“You would ask yourself, could they have assistance? Is it possible he is part of a network that will have a capability that is not open to other terrorists,” he said. “I would have thought someone charged with espionage ought to be held more securely.”

The ex-Signals soldier, formally based at Beacon barracks in Stafford, was charged in January with breaching the Official Secrets Act by allegedly committing “an act prejudicial to the safety or interests” of Britain in a plot said to be linked to a hostile nation.

British-born but said to have Middle Eastern heritage, Khalife was said to have gathered details that “could be useful to an enemy” between May 2019 and January 2022.

He was also charged with eliciting information about members of the Armed Forces useful for terrorism, by recording personal details from the Ministry of Defence joint personnel administration system on Aug 2, 2021.

Khalife was arrested after allegedly planting fake bombs – three canisters with wires – on a desk in his barracks accommodation on Jan 2 this year.

Security flaws

The soldier was discharged from the Army when he faced criminal accusations of perpetrating a bomb hoax “with the intention of inducing a belief in another that the said items were likely to explode or ignite’.

Since his arrest, judges have refused to grant the terror suspect bail ahead of his trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Nov 20. Khalife was last seen in public at the Old Bailey in July when he denied all three charges.

Mr Chalk has also ordered an investigation into security flaws that allowed Khalife to escape and whether all prisoners in Wandsworth are correctly categorised. There will also be a review of all 271 terrorist prisoners in English and Welsh jails to establish whether they are being held in the appropriate jails.

