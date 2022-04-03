Government urged to launch skilled refugee visas to address UK’s tech skills shortage

Ukranian refugees at Lviv Central train station

Britain should give special visas to people in war zones who have strong technology skills, a leading online bank has said.



Zopa Bank has spoken to ministers about plans to introduce a tech and skilled refugee visa that it argues will help tackle the UK’s technical skills shortage, sources said.

It comes weeks after the lender pledged to hire 50 professionals from Ukraine.



Those close to the talks said the aim is to attract candidates with strong tech backgrounds, such as coding, engineering or data science, who are currently in a country suffering from a humanitarian crisis or armed conflict.



The tech and skilled refugee visa would be cheaper and faster than existing visa options, and include an intensive English training course for candidates, one person said. It plans to have further discussions with ministers as well as City lobby group UK Finance.





The move comes just over a month after Zopa pledged to sponsor up to 50 work visas of eligible Ukrainian applicants, joining a consortium of firms offering to help such as Tesco, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca and Nestle.



Asos, the online fashion house, said earlier this month that it was looking to employ “double digits” of refugees in technology engineering roles based in the UK, due to Ukraine’s “strong skillset in this area”.



Research by WorldSkills UK and published late last year found that while 60pc of businesses believe their reliance on advanced digital skills will increase over the next five years, the number of people taking IT subjects at GCSE level has fallen by 40pc since 2015.



Zopa, which is planning to float on the stock market later this year, gained a full banking licence in 2020 and is expected to announce its first month of profitability since rebranding as a bank on Monday. It started as a peer-to-peer lender, but closed that arm of the group in December.



Spokespeople for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport did not respond to a request for comment.