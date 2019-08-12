Airport Looks to Reopen Early Tuesday Morning: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong airport authorities canceled remaining flights on Monday after protesters swarmed the main terminal building for a fourth day, the biggest disruption yet to the city’s economy since demonstrations began in early June.

Thousands of black-clad protesters occupied the airport on Monday following a weekend of violence that saw police fire tear gas into subway stations and fire rubber bullets at close range. The protests, initially sparked by opposition to a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, have become increasingly violent in recent weeks as demonstrators target public transportation in a bid to force out Carrie Lam, the city’s leader.

Key Developments:

Thousands of demonstrators occupied the international airportAll remaining flights canceled until at least Tuesday morningGovernment has urged protesters to leave; police haven’t ruled out using tear gas to disperse themChina said protesters showed signs of “terrorism”Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. shares fell to a 10-year low; global stocks hit

Airport Seeks to Reopen on Tuesday Morning (7:40 p.m.)

Hong Kong International Airport said the local airport authority is working with airlines to reschedule flights from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Any rescheduling is contingent on the airport resuming operations, which still remains unclear. Thousands of protesters remain inside the airport chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time.”

Protesters Start Departing on Foot (7:06 p.m.)

The crowd at the airport thinned out as large groups of black-shirted protesters left the airport and began walking en masse down Airport Road, a major artery which didn’t have much traffic headed toward the airport. Most people were headed to Tung Chung -- a neighborhood whose metro station leads back to central areas -- according to video feed from local news outlet Apple Daily.

Stranded passengers walking with luggage were also seen on the Apple Daily feed. Amid the exodus, police concluded a marathon hourslong media briefing by saying they had completed road tests of water cannon vehicles that could now be deployed depending on the situation.

Government Warns Protesters to Leave Airport (5:43 p.m.)

A top Hong Kong official urged demonstrators to head home as concerns grew that police would take action to clear the area.

“For the safety of all flights, passengers and people who work in the airport, I urge all the people assembled at the Hong Kong International Airport to leave as soon as possible,” Hong Kong’s Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan told reporters.

It was unclear how many flights were impacted, according to Doris Lai, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong Airport Authority. The airport said in an earlier statement that it was aiming to restore operations as soon as possible.

Tear Gas possible at airport (5:25 p.m.)

Police don’t rule out the possibility of tear gas being deployed at the airport on Monday, deputy police commissioner Tang Ping-keung told reporters gathered at police headquarters in Wan Chai.

He said it will be up to the commander at the scene to decide on the appropriate use of force. Police don’t characterize the current protests as “terrorism” and instead see themselves as dealing with radical “rioters,” said another official at the briefing, Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police’s Organized Crime and Triad Bureau.

Cathay Pacific flights canceled until Tuesday (5:24 p.m.)

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Hong Kong’s main airline, said flights departing from the city will be canceled until Tuesday morning, the company said in a travel advisory on its website. Customers should postpone non-essential travel, it said.

Shares of the company tumbled to a 10-year low after the news. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index came off its session high and contracts for all three main U.S. equity indexes erased earlier gains.

People’s Armed Police gather: Global Times (4:56 p.m.)

China’s state-run Global Times newspaper said on its website that its paramilitary People’s Armed Police have been assembling in Shenzhen, a megacity just across the border between Hong Kong and the mainland, ahead of “apparent large-scale exercises.”