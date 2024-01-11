Government withdraws controversial mobilization bill from parliament

The Ukrainian government has withdrawn a bill that sought to reform Ukraine’s approach to mobilization from the parliament, Cabinet press service said in a Telegram post on Jan. 11.

“After further revisions to the bill by the Defense Ministry, it will be reintroduced for review to the Cabinet,” the message said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov later said the ministry has prepared a revised version of the bill, which includes clear limits on how long mobilized troops would serve for before being allowed to return to civilian life.

“Our warriors need rotations and time off,” Umerov said in a Facebook post.

“They need an opportunity to rest. They have a right to know what awaits them and be able to plan their lives. The mobilization bill plans to set clear limits to service terms for mobilized men.”

Earlier on Jan. 11, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party in parliament, David Arakhamia, said the bill would be sent back to the government for refinement. The decision was made in consultation with the General Staff and the Defense Ministry, Arakhamia added.

The draft law was introduced on Dec. 25, 2023, and has drawn sharp criticism from MPs and the public, largely focused on certain coercive measures to compel citizens to join the military.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine