Government workers tighten belts, brace for first missing paychecks during shutdown

Tailor Gutierrez, a furloughed worker for the Internal Revenue Service, no longer buys meat. She eats ramen, or white rice and gravy instead.

“We’re trying to find things that are cheap, but filling and sort of healthy," the 19-year-old says.

Across the country, 800,000 furloughed federal employees, like Gutierrez, and their families are running the numbers, tightening their budgets and bracing for a missed paycheck, due to most on Friday.

Those paychecks are on hold for federal workers forced on unpaid leave or working without pay because of the partial government shutdown. For most, their last paycheck was Dec. 28. And with two in five Americans unable to afford a $400 emergency, that empty pay period hurts.

Korinne Sharp, a disabled veteran who is on unpaid leave from Customs and Border Protection is taping the savings she had built up. “Dipping into that is really scary,” says the 40-year-old from Euless, Texas, who had hoped to use the financial cushion in case her chronic back injury flared up. "My back could get to the point I can’t work anymore."

Union members and other federal employees rally to call for an end to the partial government shutdown, Jan. 10, 2019 at AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington.

Making 'adjustments'

President Trump this week said workers hurt by the shutdown will “make adjustments” to deal with the financial strain.

This is what they’re doing:

On a Facebook page called “The Official Government Shutdown Group,” federal workers are sharing stories of cutting corners such as shopping at discount stores and selling stuff on Facebook Marketplace.

Some post instructions on how furloughed workers can get second jobs, a process made harder by the shutdown.

Others have turned to online fundraising and credit unions for help. GoFundMe has seen more than 1,000 campaigns that raised about $150,000 for those affected by the shutdown, a company spokesman says.

About 6,000 of the 100,000 Navy Federal Credit Union members affected by the shutdown have already enrolled in its loan program for furloughed workers. And 50 members of the Miami Federal Credit Union, which serves 3,500 people, have applied for furlough relief. That number is expected to rise.

“These are not people who are rich. Many live paycheck to paycheck,” says Buster Castiglia, the credit union’s president and CEO. “If you miss one, it’s a difficult situation to deal with.”

At Northland Area Federal Credit Union headquartered in Oscoda, Michigan,one Forest Service firefighter was struggling before he got approved for a low-interest loan for furloughed workers. “He sent a message saying, ‘We weren’t going to pay our mortgage payment, so we could feed the kids,’” says Matt Duthler, spokesman for the credit union.

Depending on the farm

In Texas, Sharp feels blessed even though she’s furloughed from the CBP. Deemed a nonessential employee, she now spends her days on her small farm, trying to turn a profit. She has nearly 18 acres with berry bushes, orchards, a vegetable garden, rabbits, chickens and guinea fowl.

The farm is helping save her money. Instead of grocery shopping, Sharp depends on foods from her farm that she froze over the summer and fall. She also makes money giving tours of her property and selling produce. Before, that money went to padding her savings. Now it’s her only income.

“I’ve also been going through my stuff to see what I can sell,” she says. “My fancy shoes, coats from designer brands, some farm projects. Maybe my horse trailer. That could be worth a bit.”

She hasn’t ruled out a new job, but it pains her to think that after 17 years of government service, first with the Air Force then the Air Force Reserves and now CBP, the shutdown could force her elsewhere.