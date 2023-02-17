Governments Spent Record $1 Trillion Subsidizing Fossil Fuels Last Year

The Cholla Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant near Joseph City, Arizona. Alan Stark via Flickr

Governments spent more than $1 trillion in direct subsidies for fossil fuels last year, an all-time high as officials sought to offset rising energy costs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets last year, as Russia cut natural gas exports to Europe, and western nations moved to wean off Russian oil. The drop in supply sent prices soaring globally. To shield consumers from rising costs, governments further subsidized the consumption of oil, natural gas, coal, and electricity, particularly in developing countries.

Oil subsidies rose 85 percent between 2021 and 2022, while subsidies for natural gas and electricity more than doubled year on year, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. The report accounts only for direct fossil subsidies. It does not account for the high cost of pollution or climate disasters, which are borne by the public but not accounted for in the price of fossil fuels.

Fossil fuel consumption subsidies by fuel from 2010 to 2022. IEA

Analysts say that government spending is at odds with the Glasgow Climate Pact, which calls on countries to phase out “inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.” Direct subsidies for fossil fuels matched global investment in low-carbon technologies last year and helped keep coal, gas, and oil artificially competitive with solar, wind, and EVs.

“During an energy crisis, government commitments to phasing out subsidies are overshadowed by the priority to protect consumers,” IEA analysts wrote. “The resulting government actions reduce hardship but also weaken incentives for consumers to save or to switch to alternative sources of energy, and use up public funds that could be spent in other areas, including on clean energy transitions.”



