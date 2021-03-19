Ministers scrap digital ID project after spending eight years and almost £200m of taxpayers' money

File photo dated 11/01/18 of a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) sign. The Government furlough scheme is still supporting millions of employees, according to a new study, although the number of furloughed workers fell by a quarter between May and June. The number of fully furloughed workers continued to fall sharply in July and August, as the economy continued to reopen and partial furloughing was introduced, said think tank, the Resolution Foundation. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday August 21, 2020. The Resolution Foundation said the number of furloughed workers peaked at 8.9 million in early May, falling to 6.8 million by the end of June. See PA story INDUSTRY Furlough. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

An identity verification programme that once promised to change the way citizens accessed Government services has been scrapped after eight years of work and a spend of almost £200 million of taxpayers’ money.

The scheme, Gov.uk Verify, was introduced in 2013 as a way for the public to prove their identity when using online services, including when paying taxes, accessing Universal Credit, or sharing driving licence information.

Ministers had planned for 25 million people to use Verify by 2020, with all Whitehall departments using the system for their own online services.

The scheme has now finally been scrapped after several departments, including HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions, refused to use it.

HMRC, which requires online identity verification to collect taxes, uses the “Government Gateway” system instead, which has more than double the current number of users of Verify.

Julia Lopez, a Cabinet Office minister, said “all parties are keen to move on from Verify’s over-elaborate expectations trajectory and cost”, but promised that “the best elements of Verify will be reused where appropriate” in a new version of the same idea run by the Government’s Digital Service.

In a speech to the Investing and Saving Alliance, Ms Lopez said data handling was a “Prime Ministerial priority in building back better” and outlined ministers’ plans for “One Login for Government”, the same idea that underpinned the Verify project.

“Our overall goal for digital identity is to develop a successor both to Verify and, in time, other digital identity systems that are currently used across government,” she said.

The Telegraph understands the new digital identity scheme will not constitute a digital “ID card”, but use decentralised technology to avoid the need for one Government database of citizens’ data.

Danielle Boxall, media campaign manager at the Taxpayer’s Alliance, said: "This is just the latest in a long line of failed government IT projects.

Story continues

"It is crucial that providing value for taxpayers is at the heart of all public sector purchasing decisions, especially when hundreds of millions of pounds are at stake.”

A government spokesman said: “Since it went live in 2016, more than eight million people have used Verify and it has saved taxpayers in excess of £400 million.

“Verify has also played an important role during the pandemic, with more than two million new users signing up in the last year to access critical services such as Universal Credit.

“We will now build on the experience of Verify to inform the development of a new single sign-on solution for the whole of government, which will make it even easier for people to access online services.”