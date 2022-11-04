Governor announces family violence prevention grants

Nov. 4—COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that 67 local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime.

Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act program.

Locally, funds were secured by the Auglaize County Crisis Center, $40,000; Crisis Care Line, Van Wert County, $40,000; Open Arms in Hancock County, $73,262.96; and Crossroads Crisis Center Allen County $51,346.91.

"The work of these agencies to support survivors of domestic violence and their families is critical," said Governor DeWine in a press release. "Each organization receiving funding serves as a safe haven for Ohioans in need."

The purpose of the federal FVPSA Program is to support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects to:

—prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence.

—provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence and their dependents

—provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, is administering the funding. For more information, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.