Governor announces holiday DWI crackdown

Dec. 13—Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the State Police will participate in the national enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season. Troopers will participate in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which runs from Wednesday, Dec. 13, through Monday, Jan. 1.

"Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous and illegal, and we have zero tolerance for it on New York's roadways," Hochul said in a media release. "We're sending a clear message this holiday season that those in violation of our vehicle and traffic laws will be ticketed or face criminal charges."

In addition to DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will watch for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road, the release said. State Police will also conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

In an effort to ease travel during busy holiday weekends, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York state highways will be suspended beginning Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. Construction will also be suspended from Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. to ease travel for motorists, according to the release.

During last year's crackdown, the release said, police statewide issued 94,372 tickets. Of those tickets, 18,222 were for speeding, 3,028 were for distracted driving, 2,684 were for seatbelts, 472 for the "Move Over Law" and 3,139 people were arrested for impaired driving. There were 66,827 motorists ticketed for other infractions.

State Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offered tips to make the holidays safer:

—Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

—Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

—If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride sourcing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

—Use your community's sober ride program;

—If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

—If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.