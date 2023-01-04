Governor appoints Bregman as Albuquerque-area DA

Jan. 4—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed longtime Albuquerque lawyer Sam Bregman as the 2nd Judicial District attorney, according to a news release her office issued Tuesday.

Bregman will fill a vacancy created this week by Raúl Torrez, who was sworn in as the state's new attorney general on Sunday following his win in November's election.

Bregman, 59, has about 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer and was involved in several high-profile cases, including working as a defense attorney for Keith Sandy, one of the two Albuquerque police officers who faced murder charges for the shooting death of homeless man James Boyd in 2014.

Bregman, who has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of New Mexico, also served as an assistant district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District. At one time, he also served as an Albuquerque city councilor.

Bregman will serve the two remaining years of Torrez's term. The news release said he will not run for reelection so he may focus "on the office's work to combat crime and build stronger, safer communities."