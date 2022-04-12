Governor appoints Nichols to Monroe County's Circuit Court bench

Judge William Paul Nichols

LANSING — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the appointment of First District Judge William Paul Nichols to the 38th Circuit Court that serves Monroe County.

Nichols, 61, was elected to District Court in 2018 after serving 14 years as Monroe County Prosecutor. His appointment fills the vacancy created by the death of Circuit Judge Michael A. Weipert, who passed away of liver cancer on March 3 at age 65.

“I am proud to appoint Judge Nichols to the 38th Circuit Court of Monroe County,” Whitmer said. “Judge Nichols brings years of judicial experience and a range of legal expertise to the bench. I am confident that he will serve his fellow Michiganders admirably and uphold the rule of law.”

As a circuit judge, Nichols joins fellow Judges Mark S. Braunlich, who serves as chief judge, and Daniel S. White.

"I am truly honored to be appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Monroe County Circuit Court bench and it will be a privilege to continue to serve our community in this new capacity,” Nichols said. “It is with a heavy heart that I accept the appointment to the seat left open by the untimely passing of Judge Michael Weipert, but we will continue to move forward with his same dedication and passion for the law. I look forward to the challenge of handling the criminal and civil docket and will ensure that all parties have a full and fair opportunity to be heard."

As First District judge, Nichols presides over the Mental Health Recovery Court. Prior to his election to the bench in 2018, Judge Nichols served 25 years in the Monroe County Prosecutor's office, and 14 years as the elected prosecutor, where he was assigned as a circuit court trial attorney and helped develop the first fully integrated electronic case management system used by many prosecutors across the State of Michigan. Judge Nichols began his legal career as an associate attorney with the law firm of Lennard & Graham where he specialized in family and criminal law.

Judge Nichols earned his Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He also attended the University of Michigan and Monroe County Community College. He serves as the chair of the Monroe County Community Corrections Advisory Board and as a member of the Michigan District Judges Association and Monroe County Bar Association.

Nichols lives in Temperance with his wife, Melissa, and their three children: Bradley, Riley, and Megan.

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will commence on April 18, 2022 and expire at 12 noon on January 1, 2023. If Judge Nichols wishes to seek a full six-year term, he would be required to run for reelection this November 2022.

It is believed that a total of four candidates applied to fill the vacancy. Whitmer now can fill Nichols' vacancy in district court.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Governor appoints Nichols to Monroe County's Circuit Court bench