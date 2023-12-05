Governor Beshear's visit to assisted living facility delayed due to COVID

Dec. 5—A planned visit from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will have to wait for now.

Arcadian Cove Assisted Living and the office of the Governor have put the visit on hold as some people from Arcadian Cove are dealing with COVID-19.

Arcadian Cove is dealing with COVID outbreak that's hit all sides, from residents to staff among others.

This comes a day before the Governor was supposed to pay a visit to William D. Adams along with other members of the Assisted Living facility.

This also comes at a very busy time for the Beshear as he will be sworn in as the governor for a second term and will have a full day of events.

At this time, a date for the Governor's visit has not been announced by the Governor's office or Arcadian Cove. Talks between Arcadian Cove and Beshear's office are hoping to plan a visit January of next year.