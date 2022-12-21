Governor commutes Danahey sentence

Dec. 20—GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper has commuted the life sentence of a Greensboro woman who was found responsible for the deaths of four people in a fire at an apartment complex in Greensboro 20 years ago.

Janet Danahey, now 44 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder in the fire that she said she set as a prank at the Campus Walk apartments near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Danahey said that she set the fire in February 2002 outside the apartment of her ex-boyfriend without meaning for the fire to spread.

The blaze engulfed the building and killed Ryan Bek, Elizabeth Harris and two sisters, Donna and Rachel Llewellyn. The deaths and prosecution of the case gained national attention at the time.

Danahey was sentenced to life in prison without parole. She took a plea to avoid a trial where she could have been eligible for the death penalty.

Cooper's predecessor, former Gov. Pat McCrory, previously commuted Danahey's sentence five years ago to make her eligible for parole in 2029. Cooper's action now makes Danahey eligible for parole effective this coming Jan. 1.

In a statement about his decision, Cooper said that "Danahey has been consistently employed and has successfully participated in educational programs."

On Tuesday, Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons to four others.

In another area case, the governor commuted the sentence of TiShekka Cain, 38, who has served seven years for drug trafficking in Guilford County.

The governor said that "Cain has been consistently employed and has participated in work release."

Her sentence was commuted to time served. Her projected release date would have been December 2024, according to the governor's office.

