Governor Cooper to visit several schools in Morganton

Governor Roy Cooper will be visiting several schools in Morganton on Tuesday afternoon.

He will first visit Forest Hill Elementary School before making his way to the North Carolina School of Science and Math for a tour.

Coopers said the visits are to highlight how strong public schools build strong communities.

This initiative follows his proclamation of 2024 as “The Year of Public Schools.”

