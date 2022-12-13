Governor’s Council considers pardon for Amirault siblings

The Massachusetts Governor’s Council on Tuesday considered the controversial request by Governor Charlie Baker to pardon Gerald Amirault and his sister, Cheryl LeFave, for their role in the Fells Acres Childcare sex case.

Amirault and LeFave were convicted and served time in a case that involved up to nine preschool children claiming their were sexually assaulted at the Malden family daycare in Malden.

Controversy over how the investigation was conducted, and whether the Amiraults were fairly tried has long dogged the case.

Governor Charlie Baker, as he is leaving office, is now seeking to pardon both of them.

“I think this is an appropriate measure for the Governor’s Council to deal with and since they didn’t get a new trial, three times it was rejected, this is the appropriate move,” Governor Baker said Tuesday morning.

The Governor’s Council must approve Governor Baker’s pardon.

At the Governor’s Council hearing, attorney James Sultan argued the Amiraults were wrongly convicted.

“The evidence underlying these convictions was the product of grossly improper, biased, and suggestive interviews of very young children which rendered their accounts forever unreliable,” Sultan said.

But, in a packed hearing room with Fells Acres victims and parents sitting a few feet away, several Council members pushed back against the Amiraults.

“I listen to you when you say ‘alleged victims.’” Governor’s Councilor Christoper Ianella said. “No. They weren’t alleged. They ARE victims. They weren’t alleged victims. The Amiraults were found guilty!”

Another Council member pointed out, that the Massachusetts Parole Board not only refused to give the Amiraults a hearing, but it also recommended against a pardon for the Amiraults.

“This was a backdoor process. This whole thing. And I resent it. And I’m not going to be voted Miss Congeniality that’s for sure. But I’m going to tell you. I’m with the people. I’m with those children. I’m with those mothers,” said Governor’s Council Member Marilyn Pettito Devaney.

The original Fells Acres prosecutor also made a presentation to the Governor’s Council saying there was plenty of evidence against the Amiraults and that no new evidence has surfaced that supports a Governor’s Pardon.

The Amiraults themselves did not attend the Governor Council hearing at the request of the Council President.

The Amiraults insist they are innocent of the allegations of abusing the children of Fells Acres Day Care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

