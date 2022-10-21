Governor creates new entity to address juvenile detention crisis

Oct. 21—LANSING — A "crisis-level" shortage in options for kids accused or convicted of crimes, or for those needing mental health placements, will be addressed by a new statewide task force.

The Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee is charged with finding solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds and ensure kids in the state's juvenile justice system have the resources and opportunities to succeed, according to an announcement Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The committee will address current challenges in residence standards, staff training, case management, data collection, and build on the recommendations of the Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force that was initially formed in June 2021.

That task force identified 10 dangerous gaps in the system, including a lack of strong policy, data collection and funding incentives that could prevent kids from entering the court system. Often, when children enter the juvenile justice system, it can be difficult for local probate and family court administrators to get these children the help they need. A shortage of both facilities and the staff to run them has persisted since before the pandemic.

A special report by the Traverse City Record-Eagle and Interlochen Public Radio found these issues were especially common in northern Michigan. Juveniles can sometimes be lodged in hospital emergency rooms for weeks awaiting placement in a dedicated mental health facility. And, if they are admitted, those facilities are often located hours away from their families.

These problems come at a time when more kids are struggling with mental illness. Twenty percent are living with a diagnosable mental illness and 10 percent are experiencing significant impairment, according to a 2021 report from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center Chief Executive Officer Ginger Kadlec, who welcomed Thursday's news from the governor's office, said she has heard about these issues from local law enforcement.

"There is a definite need for juvenile residential facilities," she said. "Both from if they're involved in a criminal allegation, as well as for mental health beds."

Members of the Michigan Probate Judges Association issued a resolution in July deeming the lack of placement options a crisis and calling on the state for immediate action.

This new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will serve as an advisory body within Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and include its director, the executive director of the Children's Services Agency, or their designees, and a representative from the State Court Administrative Office.

According to Record-Eagle reports, there are currently two MDHHS run youth detention centers in the state. Data from MDHHS shows that there are currently 276 youth psychiatric beds in Michigan, with only six of them in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. All six of those beds, according to MDHHS, are in Marquette.

The committee also will include representatives from the juvenile justice community and residential facilities, prosecutors, defense attorneys, family court administrators, probate or circuit court judges, local governments, tribal governments, mental health advocates, behavioral specialists, and individuals with lived experience in the juvenile justice residential system.

The committee will review licensing, staff training, length-of-stay, and case management standards and make recommendations to standardize guidelines and improve procedures throughout the state.

See "Kids in Crisis," the special report by the Record-Eagle and Interlochen Public Radio, for a deep dive into how this issue is affecting young people in Northern Michigan and what steps are being taken to address the crisis.