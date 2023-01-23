Governor declares emergency in Sudan province after 4 killed

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Armed men opened fire on a bus station in southern Sudan on Monday, officials said, killing at least four people and prompting authorities to declare a monthlong state of emergency.

Officials in South Kordofan province said the attack in the provincial capital of Kadugli wounded at least four others.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place as the victims were heading to areas controlled by a rebel group, known as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, local media reported.

Mousa Gaber Mahmoud, South Kordofan’s acting provincial governor, called the attack “unfortunate,” pledging that local authorities “will spare no effort to regain security and stability” in the province.

He said a state of emergency took effect Monday across the southern province on the border with South Sudan.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, controls large swaths of the province, including the Nuba mountains. It has been fighting the government in Sudan's capital of Khartoum for decades.

A cease-fire was established between the military and the group following the removal of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against his three decades of repressive rule.

There were tensions between the two sides after a military coup removed a transitional government in October 2021, plunging the entire country into further chaos.

Recommended Stories

  • Kuwait's government resigns amid struggle with assembly

    Kuwait's government resigned on Monday amid a power struggle with the Arab Gulf country's assembly less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change. It's the fifth time a Kuwaiti government has resigned in just over two years. The government, which is appointed by the ruling family, has been in a prolonged power struggle with the elected assembly.

  • Family Mourns ‘Our Biggest Cheerleader’ Who Died in Dance Studio Massacre

    Allen J. Schaben/Getty ImagesGrieving loved ones began identifying victims who were slaughtered Saturday night at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a Los Angeles County dance hall, as hospital officials announced on Monday that an 11th person has died as a result of the massacre.The family of 65-year-old Mymy Nhan said in a statement that she was the first person killed Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park—a city flush with Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans.

  • This popular Country Club Plaza restaurant is closing after nearly a dozen years

    It offers a Mexican menu with a contemporary twist such as Nashville hot chicken tacos, jalapeno crab cakes, ceviche and carnitas nachos.

  • Former Top FBI Official Busted for Allegedly Helping Putin’s Oligarch Pal

    Mark Wilson/GettyA former top FBI official has been accused of getting a bit too close to his work.Charles McGonigal, 54, who was the special agent in charge of the bureau’s New York counterintelligence branch until his retirement in 2018, was arrested on Saturday over his ties to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. Working with former Russian diplomat Sergey Sheskatov, McGonigal allegedly performed favors for Deripaska, a longtime Vladimir Putin ally, including investigating one of his rivals i

  • Um, Sharon Stone Is *All* Toned Legs In A High-Slit Gown In IG Photos

    Sharon Stone posted photos on Instagram from her 'Saturday Night Live' performance, and her legs were super toned in a high-slit dress. Sharon loves Pilates.

  • Ex-FBI official arrested for taking money from former foreign agent, violating Russia sanctions

    Charles McGonigal, ex-head of counterintel for the FBI in New York, was arrested for money laundering, violating Russia sanctions, and taking money from a foreign national.

  • American held in Iran ends hunger strike, urges 'tough decisions’ to free U.S. citizens

    U.S. businessman Siamak Namazi, imprisoned in Iran since 2015, ended a seven-day hunger strike and urged President Biden to make “tough decisions” to secure the release of Americans held in Tehran.

  • Target Launches Line with Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: 'We're Not Afraid of Showing Our Bodies Anymore'

    The newest edition of Future Collective launches Jan. 29

  • Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism

    The Moroccan Parliament decided Monday to reconsider its ties with the European Parliament and subject them to a comprehensive evaluation after the EU legislature criticized the state of press freedoms in Morocco. The decision followed an extraordinary joint plenary session of Morocco's two houses of Parliament in Rabat on Monday that was convened to address the European Parliament's resolution from last week. The Moroccan legislators called the resolution an unacceptable attack on the kingdom’s sovereignty and the independence and sanctity of its judicial institutions, according to a joint parliamentary statement read out by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami.

  • Monterey Park shooting: Hero who disarmed gunman had never seen a real gun

    Brandon Tsay, who works at his family's dance hall, is credited with averting another tragedy.

  • U.S., Israel launch military exercise to send message to Iran, others

    The U.S. and Israel began a massive joint military exercise Monday to show Iran and others the U.S. is not too distracted by Ukraine to mobilize a large force.

  • Ex-FBI official worked for sanctioned Russian oligarch, prosecutors say

    A former top FBI official was arrested over the weekend on accusations he worked for sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Monday. Charles McGonigal, who led the agency's counterintelligence division in New York before retiring in 2018, faces four counts including sanctions violations and money laundering. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say McGonigal, 54, received concealed payments from Deripaska, who was sanctioned in 2018, in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch in 2021.

  • Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes

    The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering new rules designed to stop large ships from colliding with North Atlantic right whales. The whales number less than 340, and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

  • AT&T could ‘turn the corner’ on a key metric this year

    AT&T Inc. scored praise for its subscriber performance last year, and now the company will look to win over Wall Street on another key metric

  • Alex Murdaugh Is Finally Standing Trial For Allegedly Murdering His Wife And Son. Here’s What To Know As It Begins.

    The murder trial is starting for the prominent South Carolina attorney who’s accused of shooting his wife and son in a case that’s been full of twists and intrigue.View Entire Post ›

  • Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

    A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand.

  • Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title

    The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title. Two strokes clear when teeing off at the par-5 18th, Perez drove into a fairway bunker, hit his second shot nearly into the water and two-putted for a bogey.

  • Clean the gunk out of your pores — these nose patches are less than $2 a pop

    This dermatologist-approved winner scoops out oil and dirt from your pores, making them less noticeable.

  • Australia to speed up purchase of sea mines to shore up maritime defence

    Australia said on Monday it would accelerate plans to buy advanced sea mines to protect its maritime routes and ports from "potential aggressors" amid China's plans to increase its influence in the Pacific region. The so-called smart sea mines are designed to differentiate between military targets and other types of ships, a defence department spokesperson said in a statement. "A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors."

  • Former top FBI official Charles McGonigal arrested over ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday. Charles McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York Field Office, is under arrest over his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions. McGonigal retired from the FBI in 2018.