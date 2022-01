The Conversation

Harvesting on a Louisiana sugar plantation, 1875. Alfred R. Waud/Library of CongressEditor’s note: This article quotes historical sources using terms now considered racist to describe Black and Asian workers. The recent surge in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. has put a spotlight on Asian American history, at least for a moment. “Racism is real in America, and it always has been,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on March 19, 2021. “In the 1860s, as Chinese workers built the transcontinental ra