Governor deploying state police to targeted areas in Albuquerque

Aug. 17—Three days after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by another student at Albuquerque's Washington Middle School, the city's 80th homicide this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced New Mexico State Police officers will be deployed to the city to help fight violent crime.

Beginning Tuesday, about 35 state police officers will work with the Albuquerque Police Department to aid in various crime-fighting efforts, targeting automobile theft, narcotics trafficking and drunken driving on Interstates 25 and 40, state police and the Governor's Office said Monday.

Police also will work with the state Corrections Department and its parole division to find people with outstanding warrants who may be involved in criminal activity in Albuquerque, state police said in a news release.

"I know New Mexicans are beyond sick and tired of crime," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "This state has prioritized rehabilitation and reform within the criminal justice system as well as essential community policing efforts. And we likewise must prioritize aggressive crime prevention."

Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said officers with his agency will monitor the interstates and use data analysis to focus on problematic areas. Planning for the operation was a multiagency collaboration that included the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, Soriano added.

The state Department of Public Safety, 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office held discussions on how state resources could make a difference in Bernalillo County, Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email.

Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement he welcomes the state's support.

Keller also issued a statement, saying, "Any collaboration must keep a focus on constitutional community policing as we use an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep New Mexico families safe."

Story continues

State Sen. Mark Moores, an Albuquerque Republican, said, however, the announcement of the operation "reeks of hypocrisy and political grandstanding."

"The revolving door of crime in Albuquerque lays primarily at the feet of the District Attorney's Office and our judges," Moores said. "I can only hope that Democratic leadership will see the effects of their failed, regressive policies and partner with us in our continued effort to end the crime epidemic gripping our city and state."

Similar operations have taken place in Albuquerque before.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump sent federal officers to Albuquerque as part of an effort to address high crime, a move that was criticized by Lujan Grisham, Keller and others.

A two-month state police operation began in May 2019 after a 23-year-old University of New Mexico baseball player, Jackson Weller, was killed outside a nightclub. Around 50 state officers were sent to patrol areas of Albuquerque, resulting in the arrests of 175 felons, according to KOB-TV.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico criticized the 2019 operation following two shootings involving state police officers. Barron Jones, a policy strategist with the organization, said in an interview Monday neither would have been allowed under Albuquerque police protocol, given they violated the city agency's use-of-force policies.

Further skepticism came after KOAT-TV reported nearly half the charges filed as part of the operation had been dismissed four months later.

Soriano did not respond when asked how state police would avoid a similar result following the new operation.

Both state police and the Governor's Office said the operation would be executed differently than the one in 2019.

Sackett wrote in an email the new operation "is a more targeted approach and, of course, lessons learned from the 2019 operation will be and have been applied here."

Still, Jones said the increase in the law enforcement presence could heighten concerns about overpolicing in underserved communities.

Further, Jones said, the use-of-force policies put in place in Albuquerque following a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, after a federal investigation found a pattern of civil rights violations by police, differ from those of state police.

"It's always a concern when there's an outside police agency coming into the city that is not mandated to follow guidelines outlined in the court-approved settlement agreement," Jones said.

Soriano confirmed state police will not follow protocols established for Albuquerque police.

And, if another shooting occurs involving state police officers, it will be investigated internally.

"New Mexico State Police has policies and procedures in place to assure any incidents involving our officers are handled professionally within the scope of New Mexico State Police policy," Soriano wrote in an email.

Local law enforcement leaders said they support the efforts in Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime.

"Historically speaking, there has been no correlation that we've been able to identify that points to wanted persons from Albuquerque fleeing to the Santa Fe area, specifically when APD conducts warrant operations," Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.

Santa Fe police also have been conducting warrant roundups with other agencies since July 31, he said.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said, "Any effort a community undertakes to target criminal offenders is a positive law enforcement action."