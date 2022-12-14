Governor DeWine approves millions in grants to combat violence against women

In an announcement made Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approves over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio, according to the spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office.

This announcement comes after the $4.8 million in grants given to support sexual assault survivors, $3.6 million in family violence prevention grants, and $6.7 million for domestic violence survivor programs earlier this year, the spokesperson said.

“Every year, these grants support agencies all across Ohio that focus on violence reduction strategies, programming, and initiatives that protect women in our state,” Governor DeWine said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

There were 125 grants awarded to 95 local agencies across 47 counties in Ohio, the spokesperson said.

“Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” the spokesperson said in the media release.

One of the grants OCJS administered for the federal fiscal year 2022 VAWA program solicited proposals from lawn enforcement, organizations that provide services to victims of domestic violence, prosecutors and courts throughout Ohio, the spokesperson said.

The second process was made for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants that provide linguistic services and resources to specific communities, the spokesperson said.

VAWA funds also work to strengthen victim services, law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women, the spokesperson said.

