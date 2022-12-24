Governor DeWine issues over $9 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made an announcement Friday that multiple local law enforcement agencies will receive grants to help prevent and investigate acts of violent crime within their communities.

In the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million towards reducing crime, according to a media release from a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office.

“We must ensure that local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to prevent and investigate violent crime, and these grants support that mission,” Governor DeWine said in the media release shared with News Center 7.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will receive $185 thousand to buy new technology that will help prevent and investigate violent crime incidents, the spokesperson said. Multiple other agencies within Ohio received funding thanks to this grant as well.

As a part of this program, Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 million to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies, the spokesperson said.







