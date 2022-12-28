Governor DeWine names nominee for next Director of Ohio EPA

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named the nominee for Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA).

Governor DeWine announced today that he has nominated Anne Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio EPA, according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office.

“Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm of the Ohio EPA,” Governor DeWine said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace Director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her plans to retire at the end of this year, the spokesperson said.

As the Policy Director for Governor DeWine during his first term, Vogel was in charge of creating the vision for the major initiatives of the DeWine-Husted Administration, according to the media release.

“Because she worked with me as Policy Director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land and water,” Governor DeWine said.

Vogel earned her MBA at The Ohio State University, as well as obtaining a law degree from Capital University.







































