Governor Doug Burgum outlines ambitious State of the State address

Jan. 22—DICKINSON — In a prelude to his 2024 State of the State address, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced that he will not seek a third term. The announcement was made the day prior to the annual address, which will be hosted by Dickinson State University on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and signals the conclusion of his final term on Dec. 14, 2024.

Governor Burgum's upcoming 2024 State of the State speech will address the state's development and plans for the future.

In the State of the State address, the anticipated centerpiece is a proposed $515 million tax relief package, encompassing potential income and property tax relief. House Bill 1158, which is under consideration, aims to restructure tax brackets and rates, with the goal of positioning North Dakota among individual income tax states with some of the nation's lowest income tax rates.

These are projected talking points and are subject to change.

Workforce and Child Care

The Burgum administration has allocated $66 million in state funds to potentially enhance child care accessibility, affordability and quality as part of the North Dakota Child Care Initiative. Furthermore, there is a proposed allocation of $30 million for Regional Workforce Impact Grants and other potential workforce development programs. It's important to note that these allocations are subject to approval and may change as discussions progress.

Economic Diversification and Agriculture

Governor Burgum has signed legislation to update the state's "corporate farming" laws, granting farmers and ranchers increased flexibility in capital aggregation. Additionally, the state has proposed an increase in its investment in the Agriculture Diversification and Development Fund to $25 million. Please note that these actions are subject to legislative approval and may be subject to change as the legislative process unfolds.

Energy and the Environment

North Dakota maintains its leadership in energy development and environmental initiatives. The proposed allocation of $15 million in grants and $222.5 million in loans for projects aimed at improving oil and gas production and advancing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) will be a topic of discussion. It's important to note that these allocations are subject to deliberation and potential changes as discussions progress.

Government efficiency

Efforts to streamline government operations through the Red Tape Reduction initiative will be outlined during the State of the State address.

Tribal relations

Governor Burgum has enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, signifying a concrete action taken in tribal relations.

Public safety and military support

The administration has taken measures to support law enforcement and the military.

Behavioral health

The 2023-25 budget includes additional funding for behavioral health initiatives.

Infrastructure investment

The budget allocates over $1 billion for roads and bridges, along with $780 million designated for flood protection and water projects.

Education and student support

The state has mandated cybersecurity education in K-12 schools and has implemented a freeze on resident tuition rates for two academic years.

Corrections and safety

Significant investments have been allocated to enhance safety, emergency response, and corrections.

Outdoor recreation and conservation

The establishment of a new state park at Pembina Gorge and substantial investments in state parks reflect advancements in outdoor recreation.

Government modernization

Efforts to modernize government operations through initiatives such as the Business Gateway and pension reform will be discussed.

