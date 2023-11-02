Governor-elect Jeff Landry: 'It's an exciting time to be a Louisianan'

Editor's note: The following guest column from Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry was submitted to all of the state's USA Today Network newspapers.

It’s an exciting time to be a Louisianan. The winds of change are blowing in our state and our nation.

One of our own, Congressman Mike Johnson, was just elected speaker of the U.S. House. Mike is now second in line to the presidency, behind only the vice president, and is now in the most important position in one of the two branches of Congress. Mike is a true statesman and is well respected by his colleagues for his level temperament and scholarly understanding of the law and our Constitution. My congratulations go to Mike and appreciation for his willingness to serve our state and nation in this important role.

In addition, we have Congressman Steve Scalise as the majority leader in the U.S. House. I know of no one who has sacrificed more, or who has been more dedicated to the success of both our state and nation, than Steve Scalise. This is truly historic with our state holding two of top positions in the U.S. House at the same time. It is a remarkable turn of events, and based on Congressman Johnson’s acceptance speech, events that will strengthen the majority’s hand in Congress.

Very importantly, Louisiana will have a strong seat at the table as important issues impacting our state go before the Congress.

Back home, we are forming a new state government which will deliver for the people of Louisiana. I have already announced some of the people assisting me in my transition, in addition to my team. I remain committed to delivering on my promise to work on fighting crime, improving education and ensuring we have an economy where every Louisianan has an opportunity to succeed.

Jeff Landry

The results from the primary gave me, and the incoming Legislature, a mandate to end the “way we have always done it” attitude in Baton Rouge. The “way we’ve always done it” has led us down a path of ineffective government, run from the top down. Baton Rouge, and the people in power, should not be dictators. It is time to lead with servants’ hearts and for state government to treat its citizens as customers.

I believe that message has been sent. The people spoke during our primary election, and we hear them loud and clear. With voters going to the polls again shortly to complete the 2023 state elections, with the runoff elections, I trust and hope the mandate we have been given will only be strengthened.

Let’s make no mistake. It is great that Mike and Steve are in positions of power to address important Louisiana and national issues. It’s great the people have finally put all the pieces together and elected a new, changed state government. We have a new, functioning state legislative majority that can help move Louisiana in a stronger direction. All these things, however, without courage, fortitude, hard work and prayer can be for naught. This is a moment we cannot spoil. Whether in Washington or Baton Rouge we should not waste this time on self-serving, bickering over scraps or minutia. We must stand firm for the people and get their work done.

As a Christian, I firmly believe in God’s providence. When I read the writings of our founding fathers or our founding documents, divine providence, echoes throughout the pages. What free men and women do with the providence God provides is always in question. Louisiana has been provided with so much. For so long, we have spoiled that providence with waste, corruption, greed or complacency. God continues to give us the chance to make Louisiana a great place to live and raise a family for years to come. We need to seize this opportunity.

To the people of Louisiana and God, please continue to give us the courage to do your work, the fortitude to stand on your principles and the humility to give you the credit. The leaders of this state have never been in a better position to do what is best for Louisiana. Pray we do not falter.

