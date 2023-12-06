Governor-elect Jeff Landry names tax man, veterans affairs secretary, THC hemp regulator

Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has named former Republican governor's race rival state Rep. Richard Nelson as his secretary of the Department of Revenue to oversee the state's tax agency.

Landry also announced that he has appointed retired Air Force Col. Charlton J. Meginley as his secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and that he will keep current Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier.

Nelson, whose signature campaign issue was eliminating the state income tax, dropped out of the race in September and endorsed Landry.

"We will be ready on Day 1 to address the challenges facing our state,” said Nelson, of Mandeville, in a statement.

Landry said he has confidence that all of his appointments' "experience, knowledge and leadership will greatly benefit our state.”

Meginley, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, has been working as Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's general counsel.

He served more than 20 years on active duty as a judge advocate in nine states and Germany.

"It is an understatement to say that it has been wonderful to be back home," Meginley said in a statement. "My experiences outside of Louisiana have provided me with a unique perspective in understanding and assessing the challenges that Louisiana's veterans and military communities regularly face. ... I can't wait to serve the governor, our veterans and the great people of Louisiana."

Legier, who's overseen and regulated the chaotic introduction of the legal THC hemp industry in Louisiana under Gov. John Bel Edwards, will keep his job.

"I am committed to maintaining the highest level of integrity of Louisiana’s alcoholic beverage, tobacco and CBD industries, and I look forward to continuing to serve the great people of this state,” Legier in a statement.

