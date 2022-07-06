Governor extends pandemic-era executive order over transfer of mentally ill jail inmates

Gov. JB Pritzker during a one-on-one interview with The State Journal-Register at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield on June 30.

Gov. JB Pritzker has extended an executive order suspending the legal requirement for the state to transfer mentally ill jail inmates into psychiatric care within 20 days.

The latest order suspended the statutory requirement through at least July 24.

On June 29, Sangamon County Judge Adam Giganti ruled the Illinois Department of Human Services guilty of indirect civil contempt of court for failing to follow an April 7 order that required it to transfer a Sangamon County Jail prisoner to the Andrew McFarland Mental Health Center for psychiatric evaluation.

The pandemic-era executive order gave DHS broad authority to suspend provisions in state law requiring it to provide psychiatric treatment to inmates at their facilities.

The agency said that because of the executive order, it was not required to transport or house the inmates. However, the court disagreed saying state law was clear the order had no impact on the duties of law enforcement officials, such as the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, which was responsible for housing the inmate while jailed.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Governor Pritzker extends pandemic-era executive order