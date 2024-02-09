Governor Gordon hosts conference on carbon capture technologies

Feb. 8—DENVER — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon hosted scientists, academics and policymakers in Colorado's capital city this week to discuss utilizing technological innovations to decarbonize the region.

The workshop took place Wednesday and Thursday in Denver, and is the third of four events centered around his Western Governors' Association (WGA) initiative to decarbonize the West.

Attendees and panelists discussed technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and direct air capture (DAC). CCUS captures carbon at emission points and stores the carbon dioxide underground or utilizes it. DAC captures CO2 directly from the air and utilizes or stores it.

"There are amazing opportunities that are afoot at this point," said Gordon, who is the current WGA president. "And it's so exciting to learn about all of the opportunities that we see."

Last summer, Gordon and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who also attended this week's event, signed a memorandum of understanding for interstate collaboration on the development of carbon capture technologies.

Collaboration on carbon capture

Panels at the event covered topics from commercialization of the relatively new DAC technology to transportation and storage of CO2 underground. Gordon moderated a panel on regional and collaborative approaches to carbon removal.

"My worry has been that we are so binary in how we look at these things," Gordon said. "This panel probably can open up that conversation to talk about 'Where are the cogeneration opportunities? Where are the low-hanging fruits that can be picked that really just make sense?'"

Newsha Ajami, chief strategic development officer for research at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, was one of three panel members in the discussion. She is working on a DAC feasibility study for a DAC project outside of San Francisco. Ajami said it is important to have transparency and collaboration with the community.

This would include thorough research and data collection to have honest reports on the development that many still express concerns about. Some of these concerns include the impact on air quality, cause and health impacts of possible CO2 pipeline rupture, the impacts on groundwater and the potential to induce an earthquake from CO2 injection underground.

"We actually started from the community piece of it," Ajami said. "We were really interested [in bringing] people in communities to the table and having conversations with them, understanding their concerns with 'Can we actually build this feasibility study?,' not just around the technical concerns we all have, but also social concerns that exist."

Matt Fry, senior policy manager of carbon removal for the Great Plains Institute, said the key to collaboration with other states is in policy.

"The policy is really where the rubber hits the road," he said. "... That's where you really need to dig deep and figure out who your neighbors are, and how you can help one another to build up these projects in a more efficient and effective manner."

Compared to most other states in the nation, Wyoming is farther ahead when it comes to carbon capture policies.

The Cowboy State is one of only three that has the authority to approve Class VI wells, which are used for underground storage of CO2, and it has a legal framework in place for storage of carbon.

"I think we should acknowledge that we don't need to homogenize this across the board, we all don't need to do the same exact thing," Ajami said. "So, making sure we have national policies that incentivize that diversity of approaches is quite important."

Currently, there are a number of national policies that incentivize companies to capture their carbon dioxide emissions. The federally funded 45Q tax credit, which was expanded in 2022, provides monetary incentive for companies to capture and utilize or store their emissions. In August, the Department of Energy allocated $1.2 billion for two commercial-scale DAC facilities in Texas and Louisiana.

In Wyoming, Project Bison in Sweetwater County is slated to be the first DAC project to use Class VI wells to store CO2 underground. CarbonCapture Inc., the company developing the project in partnership with Frontier Carbon Solutions, plans to permanently store 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030.

In Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is currently reviewing an application for a Class VI well permit for Tallgrass Energy to pump CO2 in from emission sources via pipelines and sequester it underground. If realized, the approximately $2 billion CCUS project would send up to 10.6 million metric tons of CO2 into underground geologic formations every year.

Through panels and conversations at the governor's event, experts addressed concerns surrounding the technologies, particularly cost and efficiency.

Pulling CO2 from the air

The World Economic Forum estimates that capturing a single ton of CO2 through DAC costs between $600 and $1,000. According to MIT, humans emitted more than 40 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels in 2022 alone.

Representatives from the DAC industry said they hope to be able to lower the cost of capturing one ton of CO2 to closer to $100 as the technology advances. They said continued research and investment could lead to less-expensive materials and energy supporting the technology.

Some DAC companies have estimated that it takes between 2,000 and 2,400 kilowatt-hours of energy to capture one ton of CO2, about a fifth of the average U.S. home's annual energy consumption.

Producing 2,400 kilowatt-hours of energy currently emits about one ton of CO2 into the atmosphere. This means that, as it stands, it's carbon-neutral at best, and the technology is not carbon-negative, unless it relies on renewable energies.

Panelists at the event spoke of ways to integrate DAC with renewable energy, such as nuclear, to make the technology carbon-negative as it continues to develop and grow cheaper.

In the International Energy Agency's net-zero emissions by 2050 scenario, DAC technologies will capture more than 85 million tons of CO2 in 2030 and around 980 million tons in 2050. This would require a large and accelerated scale-up from about 10,000 tons captured today. If the price to capture one ton of CO2 is reduced to $100 and remains there, it would take nearly $100 billion worth of investment to meet the 2050 goal.

Under Section 45Q on tax credits, the government will pay $180 for every ton captured through DAC and stored in the ground.

CCUS is a much older and cheaper technology. Estimates are closer to $50 for capturing and storing one ton of CO2. Companies receive $85 in tax credits for each ton sequestered.

Per 2020 Wyoming legislation, utilities are required to generate at least 20% of their electricity from coal using CCUS technology by 2030, and they can increase rates to support the development.

Gordon said he is hopeful that the Western region can be a leader in carbon capture technology and export it across the globe.

"It really does feel to me like the things that we can do here can be incredibly valuable to our local economy," he said, "and very worthwhile to the global environment."

The meeting in Denver was the third in a series of four meetings in Gordon's WGA president's initiative, called Decarbonizing the West. The first was in September 2023 in Gillette to discuss CCUS technologies. The second was in December in Boise to discuss forestry and agriculture and natural sequestration opportunities.

A final workshop will take place next month in Portland to explore natural and technological strategies for carbon capture.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.