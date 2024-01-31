Governor Inslee signs new executive order on generative AI like ChatGPT

Governor Jay Inslee signed an executive order on Tuesday directing the state’s IT agency to develop new guidelines on generative AI like ChatGPT.

The goal is to create more transparency with AI technology and observe the risks and/or benefits to Washingtonians.

The governor said AI raises cybersecurity and privacy concerns.

WaTech will work with the governor’s cabinet over the next year to report on potential AI challenges and opportunities.

The order also asks the state office of equity to oversee an accountability framework.

The governor said his goal is to make sure the state uses AI ethically and transparently.

“This executive order lays out a year-long process for agencies working together to assess the feasibility, benefits, and challenges of integrating this technology into agency operations and services,” Inslee said. “It’s our duty to the public to be thorough and thoughtful in how we adopt these powerful new tools.”

The executive order says by December 2024, the state will assess AI in the workforce. It will then create programs to help workers integrate AI into their jobs and mitigate any negative impacts.

By January 2025, the state will create research opportunities and partnerships to “power innovation and expansions of generative AI technology education.”

The order says the goal is to expose students and researchers to new opportunities with AI.

“Whatever the peril or promise of generative AI, we are just scratching the surface in how we understand this new technology,” wrote the governor.