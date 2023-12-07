Governor Inslee urges citizens to sign up for emergency alerts

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
Governor Jay Inslee is thanking the U.S. Coast Guard for lending a hand in the state’s flooding emergency.

A video posted by USCG Pacific Northwest showed a chopper crew pulling a man from a submerged truck in Southwest Washington Tuesday. They also saved four people stranded in a home.

Governor Inslee tweeted his gratitude Wednesday morning:

And he urged people to sign up for alerts from their local emergency managers.

You can sign up here.

