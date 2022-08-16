Governor issues execution stay for Glossip case review

Aug. 16—Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip to allow the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals time to review a petition for a new hearing.

Glossip was scheduled to be put to death Sept. 22, but Stitt's executive order bumps the execution to Dec. 8. the order also moves Glossip's clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board set for Aug. 23.

"We are extremely grateful for Governor Stitt's thoughtful and compassionate decision to grant a 60-day reprieve for Rich's execution date, and to do so sufficiently in advance of the August 23 clemency hearing to spare everyone the trauma that such a hearing entails," said Don Knight, Richard Glossip's attorney. "This will also spare Mr. Glossip from beginning the cruel execution protocol for a fourth time."

Glossip, 59, was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

State prosecutors wrote in appellate court filings that Glossip committed the crime.

"Glossip orchestrated the murder of Barry Van Treese. A jury sentenced him to death. This Board must see that justice is done," prosecutors wrote.

Sneed admitted to killing Van Treese and told investigators it was under Glossip's direction. Sneed received a sentence of life imprisonment and is a witness against Glossip.

Glossip's case gained attention that led to an independent review conducted by Houston-based law firm Reed Smith at the request of an ad hoc committee comprised of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, including 28 Republicans. State Rep. Kevin McDugle led the committee and said he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.

"I am thankful for Governor Stitt's wise decision to grant Richard Glossip a 60-day reprieve so the OCCA has time to complete its work," McDugle said Tuesday in a press release. "With each new day it seems that Reed Smith, which continues its pro bono work on behalf of the people of the State of Oklahoma, uncovers and delivers to my committee new evidence of Mr. Glossip's innocence that builds on the incredible work the firm has already done."

The independent review raised questions in the case over lost evidence, whether investigators at the time asked Sneed leading questions, a letter Sneed wrote expressing a desire to recant his testimony, and more.

Attorneys filed a clemency petition 62 Oklahoma state legislators, including 46 Republicans, signed a letter requesting an evidentiary hearing based on the committee investigation results.

Glossip's initial execution in 2015 was nearly conducted before then-Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay and a moratorium on executions. A grand jury later found prison workers nearly used the same non-approved three-drug mixture used in the execution of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant.

Oklahoma first uses midazolam to render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart.

Those problematic executions followed the lethal injection of Clayton Lockett — who was convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, writhed for nearly an hour on a gurney before his 2014 execution. A state investigation later found Lockett's death was prolonged after an IV in his groin came loose.

Oklahoma ended the nearly seven-year moratorium on executions last October. John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died by lethal injection, according to witnesses.

Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates challenged Oklahoma's three-drug cocktail used in executions, with the U.S. Supreme court ruling the state could move forward with executions.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set 25 execution dates in five phases through December 2024.

James Coddington is set for lethal injection on Aug. 25 as the first in Oklahoma's two-year execution plan. Coddington, 50, was convicted and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at a residence in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him for refusing to loan him money to buy cocaine.

Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com