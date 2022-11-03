Governor issues execution stay for Richard Glossip

Nov. 3—Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order staying the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The order filed Wednesday moved Glossip's scheduled execution to Feb. 16, 2023 "to allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."

Glossip was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Sneed admitted to killing Van Treese and told investigators it was under Glossip's direction. Sneed received a sentence of life imprisonment and is a key witness against Glossip.

But Glossip's case gained attention before an ad hoc committee comprised of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, including 28 Republicans, called for an independent review conducted by Houston-based law firm Reed Smith. State Rep. Kevin McDugle led the committee and said at a previous press conference he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.