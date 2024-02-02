Governor Jeff Landry says Louisiana owes it to victims, families to carry out death penalty

Gov. Jeff Landry said Louisiana owes it to victims and their families to resume executions of prisoners sentenced to the death penalty and he will ask legislators to expand methods to carry out the ultimate punishment.

"There are a lot of families that live a nightmare each and every day over the tragic and senseless violence that has occurred to their loved ones," Landry said this week during a press conference. "Families deserve their day of justice."

Louisiana is one of 27 states where the death penalty still exists, though it's been 13 years since a prisoner was executed.

The state last carried out an execution on January 7, 2010, putting Gerald Bordelon to death by lethal injection after he waved his appeals. His execution was the 28th in Louisiana in the modern era of the death penalty.

Since then corrections officials have said they've been unable to secure the drugs necessary to carry them out.

Landry, a Republican who took office last month, has long blamed his predecessor former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards for keeping the pause in executions in place.

Landry, who while he was attorney general called for executions by hangings, firing squads and electrocution if lethal injection isn't available, said during a 2019 hearing justice is being denied as long as death row inmates continue "to live and breathe" in Louisiana.

He noted this week that "states around us are finding ways and methods to execute those who have been convicted and sentenced."

That was likely a reference to Alabama, where last week the state executed Kenneth Smith by requiring him to breathe pure nitrogen gas to cause oxygen deprivation. It was the first time the method was used in the U.S.

Alabama officials called the execution humane, but opponents related it to torture.

Louisiana's death row.

Louisiana has about 60 prisoners on death row.

Landry called the death sentences a "contractual obligation to victims."

"I and the Legislature are going to fulfill our commitments," he said.

Annual efforts by some state lawmakers to abolish the death penalty have failed to gain any traction.

Only once, in 2019, has a bill to abolish the death penalty even made it out of a House or Senate committee for full debate in either chamber. Even then, former Democratic state Rep. Terry Landry shelved the bill when it became clear he didn't have the votes in the House.

Sister Helen Prejean of Louisiana, whose decades-long crusade to abolish the death penalty was most famously illustrated in her best-selling book "Dead Man Walking," has been among those crusading against the death penalty in her home state.

"In our Catholic faith we are pro-life not just for innocents but for the guilty," she said at the Louisiana Capitol in 2022. "We need to be a real pro-life state. No matter how grave the crime we can't entrust the government with the ability to take lives."

Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca has called the death penalty "an assault against the dignity of life" that denies those convicted of the most heinous crimes the opportunity to repent. "All it does is demean us," he said.

In 2019, Landry, who is Catholic, said "some bishops chastise us" for supporting the death penalty, but said the Catholic church had supported the death penalty "for 2,000 years."

And there are others of the Christian faith who argue scripture supports the death penalty. That was also the case in 2019 when the Rev. Will Hall, a Baptist minister, said: "There are times when this punishment is appropriate."

