Governor Justice orders flags at half staff Saturday for John Pat Fanning

Jan. 19—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia's governor has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in McDowell County in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia State Senator John Pat Fanning.

During an administrative briefing Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the lowering of flags for Fanning, a Democrat, who passed away recently.

"This is a little bit of a tough one and everything. John Pat Fanning, we lost him and everything," Justice said. "He was a staple in the Senate here for 30 years and he was also the mayor of Iaeger in McDowell County."

Justice announced a proclamation honoring Fanning.

"We're going to honor him by lowering our flags," Justice said. "I've issued a proclamation ordering flags in Charleston and McDowell County to half staff on Saturday, January the 20th."

Born in 1934 in Iaeger, Senator Fanning followed his father's footsteps into the family funeral business after attending college. His political career began as mayor of Iaeger, before he was appointed to the state Senate in 1968.

Over the next four decades, Fanning would be elected to eight terms, representing McDowell, Wyoming and parts of Wayne County. Recognized for his dedication and financial expertise, he served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and held leadership roles in various other committees. Upon his retirement in 2012, his colleagues honored him for over 30 years of service.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

