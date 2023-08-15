GOVERNOR KIDNAP CASE: State prosecutors ask judge to bar entrapment defense

Aug. 15—BELLAIRE — State prosecutors are asking a judge to bar defense attorneys from using an entrapment defense during an upcoming trial for three men facing charges related to a plot, in 2020, to kidnap Michigan's governor.

Jury selection in the trial of Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, who have each pleaded not guilty to providing material support for an act of terrorism and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, is scheduled to begin Monday in 13th Circuit Court.

A team of prosecutors with the Michigan Attorney General's office is prosecuting the case, and John Pallas, an assistant attorney general, said in a court filing there was legitimate concern an entrapment argument by the defense could "infect" a jury's ability to decide the case.

"Here, none of the defendants in this case have formally asserted that they were entrapped as a matter of law or — more importantly — asked this Court to conduct an entrapment hearing to determine whether they were entrapped as a matter of law," Pallas, said in the Aug. 8 pre-trial filing.

"This is likely because they realize there was no entrapment in this case and thus no legal or factual basis to ask for an entrapment hearing," Pallas said.

Entrapment is not a defense that necessarily negates a crime, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 1991, though defendants who can prove government agents manufactured or instigated a crime that a law-abiding person wouldn't otherwise commit, can use the defense to invalidate a conviction.

Entrapment as a legal defense, however, is an issue of law which in Michigan is decided by the court and not a jury.

The FBI, in its investigation of the plot, utilized undercover agents and confidential sources whose efforts came under intense scrutiny by defense attorneys representing other defendants during previous trials — one in Jackson County and two in federal court — where entrapment was claimed or suggested.

Eleven men charged in the plot have so far either been found guilty by a jury or accepted plea agreements with prosecutors in exchange for their testimony, court records show.

FBI agents previously testified their undercover work on the case successfully thwarted an elaborate and violent plot hatched by the men to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Defense attorneys have argued the agents seized on the men's anger and discontent over the governor's pandemic restrictions and developed evidence using methods they characterized in court filings as "government overreach."

"The Supreme Court has long held that government overreaching can constitute entrapment as a matter of law and can provide grounds for vacating a conviction," defense attorneys in the 2021 federal trial said in a joint motion.

Judge Charles Hamlyn will hear arguments Thursday on the prosecution's request, during a 9 a.m. hearing.

Prosecutors also have asked the judge to limit the number of character witnesses defendants can call on their behalf; Michael Null's attorney, Thomas Siver, on Friday filed an objection to the state's proposed evidentiary exhibits and those issues may also be addressed by the judge Thursday.