Governor kidnap plot case could make case law

May 18—BELLAIRE — Criminal cases filed in state court against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may hinge, at least in part, on how the court interprets words like "personnel," "material support" and "expert."

At a hearing Wednesday in 13th Circuit Court, the judge and defense attorneys agreed that defining what exactly those words mean when stated in a felony charge, could involve a higher court.

"There isn't a lot of case law on this, which would be helpful," said 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn. "I think it's important that we look at the words."

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The men are charged under Michigan's Anti-Terrorism Act, passed in 2002, which created a chapter on terrorism in the state's penal code.

The act includes a list of what is considered illegal material support — giving someone money, for example, or use of a safe house, when the giver knows these things could be used for a violent, coercive act.

But some words in that list — for example, "personnel" — are not so well defined, have yet to be challenged in court and go to the crux of the state's case, said Damian Nunzio, who represents William Null.

"The court is going to make a decision on whether or not 'personnel' means you bring yourself or you bring other people," Nunzio said, adding a common use of the word means employees, and not someone referring to themselves.

"That definition is not satisfactory and we're entitled to seek an interrogatory," Nunzio said. "I'm not saying we're going to do that, and I know it's premature, but I'm not going to accept, on behalf of William Null, 'bring yourself.'"

An interrogatory is a discovery tool that the defense or the prosecution can use to clear up specific questions of fact. The question could also rise to an appellate issue, in which case a higher court judge could issue a stay order, pausing the trial — scheduled to begin in August — until the issue is resolved.

Attorneys with the state attorney general's office are prosecuting the case and have said in court documents one of the ways the defendants provided material support for the kidnap plot was by being present at planning and surveillance events.

The state has said their presence satisfies the "personnel" portion of the act.

"Personnel can be the provision of oneself," argued John Pallas, an attorney with the state attorney general's office, countering a defense motion which argued the bindover to circuit court by a lower court judge was overreach.

"He didn't just pull that out of nowhere," Pallas said, of the decision last year by 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka to bind the case over for trial. "The federal (act) does define it as you can provide yourself."

In federal court, anti-terrorism prosecution terms are more specifically defined and "personnel" can mean bringing along a crew, but it can also mean bringing yourself.

But Nunzio said federal statutes don't apply to state court, where the legislature calls for the court to be guided by "plain terms" when interpreting words not specifically defined.

Nichole Dougherty, who represents Fix, also raised the issue, concerning use of the words "expert" and "expertise."

The state says Fix provided firearms expertise and personnel, though Dougherty said he, like the other defendants, only provided himself and knows how to use firearms but has no specific "expertise."

"I know how to cook a steak, but that doesn't make me a chef," Dougherty said.

Judge Hamlyn said he is not seeking to make case law regarding the state's anti-terrorism act and its vocabulary, but would not shy away from wrestling with questions raised.

The judge invited defense attorneys to make filings on terms "which may be the focus of the parties" and said he'd rule on those issues if and when they trigger a hearing.

Hamlyn also on Wednesday denied a motion by the state attorney general's office to take the jury on a tour of six locations — Whitmer's summer home on Birch Lake, the nearby street, the Birch Lake boat launch, a U.S. 31 bridge near Elk Rapids, the Oasis Red Bull Tavern, and the Elk Rapids Police Department — as unnecessary.

Hamlyn said these locations could be shown in court with maps and charts.

"Quite frankly," Hamlyn told state prosecutors, "the jurors are going to have more knowledge about these places than you all are."

The judge also denied motions by the defense to quash certain exhibits and dismiss the charges, and denied a motion filed by Michael Null's attorney, Thomas Siver, to disqualify the state AG's office from prosecuting the case.

Siver argued that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was mentioned in FBI and law enforcement documents as a potential target and should not be able to direct a prosecution in which she was a named victim.

Siver said he might subpoena Nessel as a witness, though did not state her relationship to the case beyond the appearance of her name in at least three instances in court exhibits filed by the state and originating from investigative files.

Hamlyn acknowledged Nessel's name had appeared, but said she was not the target of the kidnap plot, which had been exclusively directed at the governor.

"At this point, so far as this court is aware, I haven't been shown the attorney general was a target of this plot," Hamlyn said. "If someone is going to call her as a witness, they're going to have (to) show how she is relevant to this case."

A final pre-trial status conference is scheduled for Aug. 15; jury selection is scheduled to begin Aug. 21.