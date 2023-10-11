GOVERNOR KIDNAP PLOT CASE: Fix, Higgins queued up for sentence

Oct. 11—BELLAIRE — Two men who pleaded guilty to lesser charges related to a 2020 plot to kidnap the state's governor, are scheduled for sentencing in the same court where a jury found three co-defendants not guilty.

Brian Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin, in March pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism, a five-year felony.

Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville, in June pleaded guilty to a single charge of providing material support for an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Both men previously had pleaded not guilty to providing support for the plot.

As part of their plea, Higgins and Fix agreed to cooperate with Michigan Attorney General office prosecutors, although neither one was called to testify during a lengthy trial in which a jury last month found three other men not guilty of related charges.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Sept. 15, 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn terminated bond for Eric Molitor, 39, and twin brothers Michael and William Null, 41, and told the men they were free to leave after a jury foreperson read out the not-guilty verdict to a packed Antrim County courtroom.

Judge Hamlyn is scheduled to preside during a Dec. 7 sentencing hearing for Higgins and Fix, both currently out on bond.

Michael Naughton, who represents Higgins, declined to comment Tuesday and Nicole Dougherty, who represents Fix, did not return a call seeking comment.

The Attorney General's press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Higgins, at his plea hearing, acknowledged in court he was one of the drivers during a Sept. 12, 2020, nighttime surveillance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Antrim County vacation home and that he made a recording with his pickup truck's dashcam.

The dashcam video was played in court by prosecutors during the trial of Molitor and the Nulls.

Higgins said, at that time, he did not know the names "Adam Fox," or "Barry Croft Jr." — key players in the plot who have since been found guilty in federal court — but said he knew of the plot.

"Would you agree that the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer would qualify as a violent felony?" Judge Hamlyn asked Higgins. "And by that, I mean it had the attempted use of physical force against an individual, that being Governor Whitmer, do you agree with that?"

"I would agree," Higgins said, then acknowledged such activity would be dangerous to human life.

Higgins has the option of withdrawing his guilty plea if, at sentencing, Judge Hamlyn exceeds state sentencing guidelines.

Fix, at his plea hearing, said he knew Fox, knew Fox had a plan "to attack" the governor and her security detail, and said, in August 2020, he used a phone to help Fox and others locate Whitmer's summer home for a drive-by surveillance.

Fix was not along on the surveillance drive and no evidence was presented in court showing Fix was in Antrim County in August or September 2020.

A plea document, filed in 13th Circuit Court and signed by Fix and attorneys, states sentencing guidelines in his case range from 21 to 35 months.

The state, in exchange for Fix's plea, dropped a second charge of being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony, which, if he'd gone to trial and been found guilty, would have added a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence.

The jury in September found Molitor and the Nulls not guilty of similar firearm charges; Higgins was not charged with felony firearm possession, court records show.

Barring appeals, the December sentencing hearing may signal the end of prosecutions related to the kidnapping plot, after 14 people were charged by state and federal prosecutors in three different courts.

The U.S. Justice Department previously secured convictions against four men in federal court, including Croft Jr. and Fox.

A jury found two other men, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, not guilty of conspiracy.

State charges were previously filed against three men in Jackson County and. last October, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty of providing material support for an act of terrorism and gang membership.

Evidence presented in various courts showed the men shared anti-government sentiments and at least some believed the kidnapping could be a catalyst for desired civil unrest in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors in court have stated thousands of hours of the men's phone and in-person conversations were recorded by undercover FBI agents and confidential sources. Social media and text messages also were intercepted or obtained through search warrants, prior to arrests by law enforcement on or about Oct. 7, 2020.

Defense attorneys, however, say FBI agents and confidential sources at times surpassed their "listening post" assignments and played an active role in organizing and training, and that defendants were big talkers with neither the resources nor the capability of carrying out such a plot.