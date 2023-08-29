GOVERNOR KIDNAP PLOT: Mistrial motion denied

Aug. 29—BELLAIRE — Citing a corrective instruction to the jury, a judge on Monday denied a defense attorney's mistrial motion, after an FBI agent acknowledged he made an error when testifying in the trial for three men accused of participating in a plot to kidnap the state's governor.

William Barnett, who represents Eric Molitor, on Monday expressed his frustration to 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, over what the attorney said was "crucial" evidence for the defense.

"That's the crux of our whole case," Barnett said, regarding the exact time a conversation between Molitor and Adam Fox took place and was recorded by a confidential source.

"That is so prejudicial, I don't know how we un-ring that bell," Barnett said. "Ever."

Also charged are brothers William Null and Michael Null.

The three men face terrorism and weapons charges and have pleaded not guilty.

Previously presented evidence shows Molitor, Fox and an FBI informant (referred to in court as "CHS Dan" — a confidential human source) were together Aug. 29, 2020, in what prosecutors have called a "daytime surveillance" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home north of Elk Rapids.

The Null brothers were not present on the daytime surveillance, evidence shows, though they did participate in a so-called "nighttime surveillance" on Sept. 12, 2020.

Barnett in pre-trial court proceedings has stated Molitor did not know the trio was going to surveil the governor's vacation home when CHS Dan and Fox arrived at his Cadillac-area home and picked him up for the drive north.

Evidence presented in court Monday showed Fox used Wire, an encrypted messaging app, to invite Molitor on a ride to "recon" a high-profile vacation home, although he did not specify who owned the house.

Among audio inside the vehicle recorded by CHS Dan were two conversations between Fox and Molitor that were entered into evidence by a state prosecutor as People's Exhibit 133 and People's Exhibit 134.

FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola initially testified these conversations took place within one minute of one another on the drive up to Elk Rapids.

In the first conversation, Fox introduces Molitor to CHS Dan and tells Molitor the home they will be "reconning" belongs to the governor.

"All right," Molitor replies.

In the second conversation, Fox repeatedly asks Molitor if he's in for the "mission."

Molitor responds by asking Fox a number of questions, such as does he plan to wait until after the election (presumably the 2020 presidential election), what will Fox do with the governor after the "extraction," and whether others are involved.

"Dude, I'm in ... as long as it's done professionally," Molitor ultimately says.

Impola initially testified these two conversations occurred within one minute of one another — at 12:36 p.m. and 12:37 p.m. — then corrected himself after a review of the evidence showed they actually took place more than four hours apart.

"We discovered an error in the time stamp for Exhibit 134," Impola said, adding that the second conversation took place not on the ride up to Elk Rapids, but on the ride back to Cadillac.

The error is particularly vexing for Molitor's defense, Barnett told the court, because it could make it appear as if his client verbally agreed to take part in the "mission" moments after getting into the vehicle with Fox and CHS Dan.

Molitor's defense, Barnett said, would involve proving to the jury that is not what happened.

Barnett moved for a mistrial, Judge Hamlyn denied the motion, recalled the jury and corrected the record, then Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin questioned Impola who corrected his previous testimony.

Surveillance drives to Elk Rapids by various combinations of these and other previous defendants are among 20 incidents prosecutors have labeled as "significant events" in the FBI's investigation into the plot.

A chart entered into evidence last week and repeatedly projected onto the wall behind the witness stand shows these 20 incidents divided into two categories — "uniting for a common cause" and "mobilizing for action."

Impola has so far been the only prosecution witness.

Over four days of testimony, in response to questioning by Rollstin, the FBI special agent has covered these incidents, as numbered: the founding of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group, in 2019 (1), American Patriot Rallies in Lansing (2) and Grand Rapids (3), a meeting in Dublin, Ohio (6) and Peebles, Ohio (12), firearms training in Cambria, Wis. (10, 11) and Luther, Mich. (15, 17) and the daytime (14) and nighttime (16) surveillance of the governor's vacation home.

Prosecutors have said the men discussed a potential law enforcement response by Elk Rapids Police department officers to a kidnapping, and a possible attack on the governor's security detail, which is made up of Michigan State Police officers.

Monday morning, William Null's attorney, Damien Nunzio, and Michael Null's attorney, Thomas Siver, objected to what they said was an effort by prosecutors to portray law enforcement as victims as a way to engender the sympathy of the jury.

Nunzio asked the judge to give the jury a corrective instruction and Siver moved for a mistrial, both of which were denied by the judge.

The trial adjourned at 4:50 p.m. and is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.