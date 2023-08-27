GOVERNOR KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL FBI witness says probe 'ongoing'

Aug. 26—BELLAIRE — Nearly three years have passed since a September night when prosecutors say three vehicles made their way north from a Walmart parking lot in Cadillac, the men inside later surveilling Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lakeside summer home.

The men reportedly analyzed the probable law enforcement response to a plan to kidnap Michigan's highest office-holder and considered blowing up a US-31 bridge.

This was the second time prosecutors say Adam Fox, portrayed in state and federal court as the plan's ringleader, made the trip north to get a lay of the land around Elk Rapids. Evidence presented in court last week also showed a daytime surveillance, by a single vehicle, on Aug. 29, 2020.

Three men, who prosecutors with state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office say were among those who made the drive, are on trial in 13th Circuit Court, facing terrorism and weapons charges.

Fourteen men have been arraigned on charges related to the plot, 11 were previously tried, nine were found guilty by juries or accepted plea agreements with prosecutors, and two men were acquitted, state and federal court records show.

National and televised media reports have repeatedly characterized the Antrim County charges against Eric Molitor, 38, and brothers Michael Null and William Null, 41, as the last of the kidnap plot trials, a so-called "final chapter."

Yet an FBI special agent, Henrick "Hank" Impola, who began as a handler for a confidential source and ultimately ran the FBI's investigation of the plot, testified last week that the investigation is ongoing.

Prosecutors, during a bind-over hearing in 86th District Court in 2022, entered statements by a number of witnesses, some of whom were identified in court documents as unindicted co-conspirators.

And, prior to the trial, there had been some discussion by Molitor's attorney William Barnett about calling Fox as a witness for the defense.

Barnett, in a motion hearing, told 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, Fox could testify that Molitor "was not to be counted on for any extreme s---."

That specific language comes from a prosecution exhibit, previously shared in open court, in which Fox appears to warn "CHS Dan" — a man then working for the FBI as a confidential human source — about "Barricade" — a code name for Molitor that appears in some audio and text communications.

Fox is currently incarcerated in Colorado's ADX Florence, serving a 16-year sentence for conspiracy and other crimes, following a conviction by a jury in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Fox, on Aug. 2, called into the court, telling Judge Hamlyn, if he was called to testify, and if brought to Antrim County in person and sworn in as a witness, he would plead the Fifth, the constitutional right allowing people to remain silent and incriminate themselves.

"Would you invoke the Fifth Amendment to any questions asked by the prosecution and any of the defense attorneys?" Hamlyn asked Fox.

"Yes, I would invoke my Fifth Amendment to both of those, yes sir," Fox said.

Fox was never charged in Antrim County, and could face legal jeopardy if he testified here, attorneys said.

Not listed on the state's witness list is a former FBI confidential source, Steven Robeson of Wisconsin, who was among those who surveilled the governor's summer home Sept. 12, 2020.

The FBI previously acknowledged, in court filings, it terminated Robeson's CHS status later that fall, after agents said Robeson failed to notify them of certain video recordings and reportedly told other informants to destroy evidence.

One of those recordings was of the surveillance in Antrim County, court records show.

"Because CHS Steve's actions were so far outside the bounds of the cooperation agreement, it was terminated and he was charged with, and convicted of, being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Western District of Wisconsin," government attorneys said in a Jan. 6, 2022 court filing.

"In summary, CHS Steve was a 'double agent' often working against the interests of the government," the filing states.

Robeson accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors on charges related to the illegal purchase of a firearm. This agreement, however, "does not protect him from prosecution by state or federal authorities in Michigan."

The attorney general's press office previously said it had no information on possible state charges against Robeson in Michigan.

Defense attorneys this week pointed out how the FBI investigated or monitored dozens of people, perhaps more, in the kidnap plot investigation, yet charged 14 and have so far convicted nine.

Why their clients, this argument goes, and not others?

Impola, in his testimony, offered some context.

"Part of the job here is not to just go arrest everybody, if somebody was aware of the plot, if they talked big online but never showed up," he said Thursday. ". . . We're trying to stop the actual threat."

A number of convicted defendants have, or still may, file appeals in state or federal court.

And no defense witnesses have yet testified — defense witnesses come after prosecution witnesses. Molitor, via his attorney, has repeatedly said he plans to take the stand in his own defense.

For now, the prosecution is scheduled to continue presenting its case when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Monday.

The trial is expected to last between two and three weeks and, thus far, only court watchers and some broadcast outlets, not prosecutors, have characterized this case as the "final chapter."