Governor Landry's refusal of federal food aid is a misguided display of conservative principles

Governor Jeff Landry was elected to office with less than 550,000 votes in a state that has over 3 million registered voters (about the population of Arkansas). That is not a mandate by a long way, and signals that the new governor’s low voter total in a low turnout election should cause him to be more deliberate in the way he governs.

The fact is that 2.5 million people did not vote for the governor, which means that he should seek common ground with Democrats and Independents. Not everybody is for the governor’s agenda, and he should seek collaboration from all stakeholders. Louisiana finds itself at a crossroads today as the new governor takes the helm with his political somewhat controversial agenda.

I understand that campaign promises were made, and politicians like to at least appear to be doing what they said they were going to do. With Governor Landry’s promises to ramp up executions, increase juvenile incarceration rates, and turn down federal funds for food insecure families, his priorities have sparked both outrage from some and support among others. It is early, and we will see how it goes.

In reality, Louisianans have not been clamoring for more executions, and I understand that the law is the law, and families want closure, but it has been over ten years since someone was executed in Louisiana.

Death Row cases are the most expensive cases in the judicial system, and it seems that allowing these individuals to die and be buried at Angola with all the other lifers would be a fitting punishment. But I also understand retribution, and the part it plays in death penalty cases. Families want their loved ones avenged, and no one can fault them for that. I certainly can’t.

After a decade-long hiatus from executions, Governor Landry wasted no time in making his stance on capital punishment abundantly clear. As I said earlier, the public support for the death penalty is waning, and there is a growing national trend towards its abolition. Yet, Governor Landry remains steadfast in his pursuit of more executions.

Then there is the governor’s new proposal to incarcerate more young men and women at the age of 17 and up. While some argue that severe crimes warrant adult treatment, others question the effectiveness of punitive measures over rehabilitative approaches, especially for juveniles who may still have the potential for growth and change.

I actually agree with the governor on this proposed law, because some juveniles that are seventeen years of age should be treated as adults. The truth is that you can’t lock everybody up, but you can lock up those juveniles 17 and older, who have been shown to be menaces to society.

Juvenile crime is a big issue in Louisiana and across the county. Governors and other politicians are trying to figure out how to prevent this epidemic of youth criminal activity. Governor Landry is fulfilling a campaign promise to be tough on crime, and that is a good thing. The key is to make sure that along with incarceration, there comes efforts to tackle the root causes of juvenile crime.

But perhaps, the most troubling thing about the new governor’s early pronunciations and actions is his reluctance to address child hunger in Louisiana. Child hunger is and has been a pervasive issue that affects countless families across Louisiana.

He, along with other Republican governors are refusing accept the federal funds provided for low-income households who have a difficult time accessing nutritious meals, and their actions are leaving a lot of households that need that help, struggling to feed their children.

Governor Landry and his Republican colleagues are ignoring the basic needs of these families in order to make a political and ideological point, which is wrong on so many levels. Yes, there are other programs that can help, but there is still a need for these funds for the thousands of food-insecure families in Louisiana and other states.

It's essential to recognize the broader implications of Governor Landry's decision. By turning down millions of dollars meant to ensure that food-insecure families have access to nutritious meals, he is effectively perpetuating cycles of poverty and disadvantage. While he may not personally experience the pangs of hunger, his duty as a leader should compel him to empathize with those who do.

Governor Landry's stance aligns him with a group of Republican governors who seem more intent on making political statements than addressing the real needs of their constituents. In a misguided attempt to prove their conservative credentials, they are callously disregarding the well-being of vulnerable children and families, and it should be unacceptable, regardless of your party affiliation.

It's crucial to challenge this narrative and hold Governor Landry accountable for his decision. Compassion should not be a partisan issue, and leadership requires prioritizing the common good over ideological posturing. While Governor Landry may enjoy the luxury of never having to worry about his next meal, countless children in his state are not afforded the same privilege.

In the end, Governor Landry's refusal to accept federal food aid serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of compassionate governance. Rather than using his position to score political points, he should prioritize the well-being of all his constituents, especially those who are most in need. Anything less would be a disservice to the principles of common decency and humanity.

As the old adage goes, "elections have consequences," and Louisiana's recent gubernatorial election serves as a stark reminder of the power wielded by elected officials, even those who enter office winning just one-sixth of the registered vote.

While Governor Landry may believe he is fulfilling his promises, he does not have a mandate. Many citizens feel neglected and overlooked in favor of ideological pursuits that do little to address the pressing challenges facing their communities.

If the Governor’s goal is to truly uplift the citizens of Louisiana and improve their quality of life, he must prioritize pragmatic solutions over ideological dogma and prioritize the well-being of all his constituents, especially those most vulnerable. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Governor Landry's refusal of federal food aid is a misguided display of conservative principles