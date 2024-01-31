Governor Maura Healey to tour new emergency shelter in Boston
Governor Maura Healey will be conducting a walk-through of a new emergency shelter site in Boston on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India has directed Paytm's Payments Bank to cease deposits, credit transactions and top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments and wallets after February 29 in new strict penalties after the central bank found the firm to be in non-compliance with an earlier embargo. Wednesday's move follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022. Paytm's Payments Bank will also cease banking services -- including fund transfers, UPI transactions -- after February 29, RBI said in a press release (PDF).
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady Wednesday, but investors will be watching and listening for any signs of when the central bank could begin cutting.
Wattpad, a Toronto-based storytelling platform owned by Naver's Webtoon Entertainment, conducted another round of layoffs earlier this month. Wattpad has cut around 30 jobs, or roughly 15% of its workforce, a source familiar with the situation told TechCrunch. A spokesperson for Wattpad did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.
Justin Turner spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
Leal, a Bogota, Colombia-based retail tech company providing customer engagement in Latin America, raised $5 million in a round that CEO Camilo Martinez called a “pre-Series B.” LEAP Global Partners and Rakuten Capital co-led the round and were joined by Morro Ventures and Salkantay Ventures. Leal works with business-to-consumer brands, e-commerce sites and financial institutions across Latin America to enable merchants to create a customer database to then offer cashback and rewards products to loyal shoppers on everyday purchases.
Jimy Williams won 910 games as the manager of the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros.
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
L.L. Bean, Totes, Ugg: From ultra-warm insulation to great traction for icy terrain, outdoor enthusiasts say these are the best boots to invest in.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Many families are buying their own bounce houses. Here's how they can use them safely.
X, formerly Twitter, is trying to placate lawmakers about the app's safety measures ahead of a Big Tech congressional hearing on Wednesday, which will focus on how companies like X, Meta, TikTok and others are protecting kids online. Over the weekend, the social media company announced via Bloomberg that it would staff a new "Trust and Safety" center in Austin, Texas, which will include 100 full-time content moderators. The move comes more than a year after Elon Musk acquired the company, which saw him drastically reducing headcount, including trust and safety teams, moderators, engineers and other staff.
A $15 wallet beloved by more than 50,000 fans, a #1 bestselling runing jacket, cute wool socks and more.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production and other R&D expenses put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. While the company has managed to continue to expand sales -- hitting a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023, it hasn't translated to the same growth in profits, or even revenue. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves."