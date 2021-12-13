Governor: More than 60 dead in Kentucky tornadoes
Kentucky's governor said Monday that at least 64 people were killed in the state during a devastating cluster of tornadoes. (Dec. 13)
Joe Morrow, a Minnesota man, was the victim of what many call “banking while Black” after being put in handcuffs after attempting to cash his […]
Larry Virden was among the six employees who died after a tornado damaged an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday.
The winner said she was "overwhelmed" to be victorious after a pageant threatened by a boycott and COVID-19.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“Is there a problem, Officer?”My voice strains with politeness, the tone I might use if I were a sommelier recommending a pinot grigio to a patron at a high-end restaurant. It is a well-practiced voice, one intended to dampen confrontation. Until that encounter, it never occurred to me how deeply problematic it is that some of us must scrutinize our tone and gestures for fear of repercussion when it comes to dealing with authority.“License and registrat
Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyA juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the star actor in his bombshell trial for staging a fake hate crime attack on himself.The female juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the jury of six women and six men didn’t have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence.Some doubted that prosecutors had pr
Surveillance footage shows the owner beaten and stomped on by assailants in his restaurant.
San Francisco Bay Area homeowners Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin have filed a fair housing lawsuit in a federal district court against Janette Miller and her appraisal firm […]
This is a developing story…
This inferno shoots some pretty gnarly flames…
Bruce Ramond Johnson receives three life sentences for repeatedly sexually abusing a 4th grade child after juror finds him guilty in 6 minutes
The woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard from the Carnival Miracle on Saturday.
The State’s reporting on executions was widely read and has already started to have an impact on death penalty legislation nationwide. Here’s how readers and lawmakers reacted to Secrets of the Death Chamber.
The Winter Garden Golf Cart Christmas Parade was canceled on Sunday after a car almost hit an officer trying to close down the road to make way for the event. In a news release, police said officers were downtown preparing to close the roads for the parade when a vehicle approached on Plant Street at a high rate of speed.(Courtesy: George Merola)
In an Instagram post this weekend, Tina Knowles-Lawson questioned if actor Jussie Smollett would receive “the same compassion” shown to […] The post Tina Knowles-Lawson questions whether Smollett will be treated the same as Amy Cooper appeared first on TheGrio.
Why was it there in the first place?
Soaring home prices push a diverse town toward exclusivity (Opinion)
After one of the twisters landed in Kentucky and traversed 227 miles on the ground, killing more than 50 people, Governor Andy Beshear said his state suffered "the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky's history." The storms also made their presence felt at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant that builds the Chevrolet Corvette, and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This is yet another interruption for the plant, which can't seem to catch a break, running behind on C8 Corvette production since it started building the car. In July, Tony Johnson, Chevrolet's director of car and crossover marketing, said the Bowtie was “not even close” to catching up to demand for the only product it makes.
The baby girl, Oaklynn, died Monday morning, her parents said.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said during a news conference on Saturday that 150 yards of the Amazon facility collapsed during the tornado.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, fell overboard early Saturday morning, according to The Associated Press