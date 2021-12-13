Governor: More than 60 dead in Kentucky tornadoes

Autoblog

After one of the twisters landed in Kentucky and traversed 227 miles on the ground, killing more than 50 people, Governor Andy Beshear said his state suffered "the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky's history." The storms also made their presence felt at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant that builds the Chevrolet Corvette, and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This is yet another interruption for the plant, which can't seem to catch a break, running behind on C8 Corvette production since it started building the car. In July, Tony Johnson, Chevrolet's director of car and crossover marketing, said the Bowtie was “not even close” to catching up to demand for the only product it makes.