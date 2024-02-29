Governor names Elmore County judge to Alabama Court of Civil Appeal

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Elmore County Circuit Judge Bill Lewis to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Lewis, a Republican, has been on the bench since 2016. He will fill out the unexpired term of appeals court judge Bill Thompson, who retired Feb. 1, after 27 years on the court. He was presiding judge for the past 17 years.

“Judge Lewis’ distinguished record of jurisprudence ensures that he will serve on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals with honor and integrity,” Ivey said. “Throughout his esteemed legal career, he has consistently demonstrated a devotion to justice and fairness under the law. I look forward to his contributions on the court.”

The appointment takes effect immediately.

Judge Bill Lewis

“I’d like to thank Governor Ivey and her staff for the confidence that they are placing in me. It is an honor to accept this appointment,” Lewis said. “Judge Thompson served this court with distinction and integrity. I know I can’t replace him, but I hope to follow in his footsteps.

"Serving as presiding judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit has been an honor, and I’ve loved the people that I have worked with. It won’t be easy to leave the courthouse, but I’m very excited about this opportunity to serve the people of our state as a member of the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.”

Lewis was appointed circuit judge to fill out the unexpired term of former Elmore County circuit judge John Bush, who retired. Before then he was the senior partner of the Lewis Law Firm, a firm he started in 2006. He also served as assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit before going into private practice, and has worked as a criminal defense attorney and practiced civil and family law.

Lewis received his undergraduate degrees in political science and economics from the University of the South and his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law.

The court of civil appeals consists of five judges, the most senior judge serving as the presiding judge. The court has original appellate jurisdiction in all civil appeals where the amount in controversy does not exceed $50,000, according to the court's website. The Alabama Supreme Court may transfer to the appeals court civil cases appealed to the supreme court and within its appellate jurisdiction, with some exceptions.

The court of civil appeals has jurisdiction of all appeals from administrative agencies, other than the Alabama Public Service Commission, in which a judgment was entered in the circuit court. The court also exercises jurisdiction over appeals in workers' compensation cases and domestic relations cases, including annulment, divorce, alimony, child support, adoption and child custody cases.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Governor names Elmore County judge to Alabama Court of Civil Appeal