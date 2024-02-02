Governor names new Regulation and Licensing Department superintendent

Feb. 1—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently appointed Clay Bailey to superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, a move that comes following the retirement of Linda Trujillo in October.

Bailey, who was acting as the interim superintendent in the wake of her departure, previously served as the deputy superintendent for the department under Trujillo.

Bailey will oversee a department that includes the Cannabis Control Division, the Construction Industries Division and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, among others. His appointment does not need confirmation by the state Legislature.

"Superintendent Bailey has already proven that he is capable of leading a department that touches the everyday activities of so many New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "With his many years of experience in public service, he possesses an incredible amount of know-how to continue to improve safety for New Mexico consumers and streamline processes for New Mexico businesses."

Bailey has been with RLD since 2001, first working as an LP Gas Bureau inspector, according to a news release from the governor's office. He became the director of the Construction Industries Division in 2019. In 2022, he was named director of the Manufactured Housing Division. He was appointed deputy superintendent in January 2023.

According to the release, Bailey is a certified arson and fire investigator, serving two terms as the president of the New Mexico Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators.

"I have been with RLD for more than 20 years and it's a privilege to now be able to lead it," Bailey said in a statement. "I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to continue this department's mission of promoting confidence in many of the professions, trades, and services in New Mexico. I look forward to continuing the much-needed work while promoting an environment that provides courteous, responsive, quality services to the people of New Mexico."