Governor praises law enforcement for weekend crackdown

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read
Apr. 13—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp applauded Monday a recent interagency crime crackdown, led by the Georgia Department of Public Safety, that targeted criminal activity and illegal street racing over the weekend of April 9-11.

This joint effort by several metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies targeted violent crimes in specific areas and addressed the growing issue of street racing in the city of Atlanta. This enforcement detail was a collaborative effort between the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Department, and the city of South Fulton.

"I greatly appreciate the leadership of Colonel Chris Wright of the Georgia State Patrol, along with the men and women of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts over the weekend — in coordination with many dedicated local law enforcement officers and agencies — to make the streets of our capital city safer," Kemp said in a news release. "I directed Col. Wright to develop and coordinate this effort to ensure the state is doing everything in its power to tackle crime in Atlanta. In the days ahead, we will continue to leverage state resources in order to accomplish this critical mission."

The following is a list of the enforcement activity from DPS and Atlanta Police Department during the crackdown:

—Vehicle stops — 1,065

—DUIs — 16

—Reckless Driving — 15

—Citations/Arrests — 750

—Warnings — 507

—Pursuits — 30

—Wanted Persons — 10

—Stolen Guns — 2

—Impounded Vehicles — 53

—Drug Arrests — 20.

