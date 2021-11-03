Governor Pritzker brings Illinois to the international climate stage

Governor JB Pritzker is leading a delegation to Glasgow this week to represent Illinois at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Why it matters: Pritzker will tout his record of climate action on the international stage, including the new bill passed to offer tax incentives to the electric car industry, to a conference hosting leaders from over 100 countries.

We've heard the phrase "All politics is local" and according to the Chicago Tribune, so is climate change action.

"I'm going to be making the pitch that Illinois is now front and center in the fight against climate change," the governor told ABC 7 Chicago. "We want to be a location people look at to be number one on their 'hit list' for where they want to go in the United States."

Details: Pritzker wants Illinois to become the "Silicon Valley of Electric Cars" by using incentives to entice the automotive industry to build factories, plus bring in other manufacturers of parts and ancillary products.

Pritzker has set a goal to close down coal plants by 2045. Illinois would become the first Midwest state to do so, and will also invest millions of dollars into retrofitting those coal plants into renewable energy sources.

State of play: The governor is currently in London meeting with business leaders and will travel to Scotland on Friday.

