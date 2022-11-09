Governor races live updates: GOP Florida Gov. DeSantis wins reelection; Wes Moore wins Maryland governor race

Seats in the House and Senate aren't the only races on the ballot this year. Across the country, dozens of candidates are running for their state's governors' mansions.

Among the highest-profile races:

Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis won the race for Florida governor, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist.

In Arizona, Donald Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is the favorite to be the next governor.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro has led Republican Doug Mastriano in recent polling.

In Michigan, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – the target of a foiled kidnap plot by right-wingers – is fighting conservative Republican Tudor Dixon to stay in office.

The USA TODAY Network is on the ground, in states across the country.

Here's what you need to know on Election Day:

This combination of photos shows Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Sept. 12, 2022, in Miami, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.

GOP Florida Gov. DeSantis wins reelection

Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis won the race for Florida governor, defeating Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist.

DeSantis held onto a double-digit lead in the polls for much of the race.

The contest has been closely watched nonetheless, as DeSantis has built a national profile in what some see as preparation for a bid to secure the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Crist, a former Republican himself, served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011, re-registering as a Democrat after leaving office.

– Anna Kaufman, Sarah Elbeshbishi

Democrat Moore wins Maryland governorship, makes history

Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland’s gubernatorial race against Republican opponent Maryland Del. Dan Cox, making history as Maryland’s first Black governor.

Moore gives the governorship back to the Democrats after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

— Sarah Elbeshbishi

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds wins re-election in Iowa

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds secured a victory in Iowa in her re-election bid against Democratic nominee and businessperson Deidre DeJear.

The candidates clashed on hot-button issues including abortion policy and school funding in their only debate ahead of the election.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and was elected to her first full term the following year.

—BrieAnna Frank

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee wins re-election in Rhode Island

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee won re-election in Rhode Island against Republican challenger Ashley Kalus.

Through the contentious campaign, McKee emphasized his administration’s investments in infrastructure and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKee took office as governor in 2021 and previously served as mayor of Cumberland, Rhode Island.

— BrieAnna Frank

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins governorship in Arkansas

Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders won election in Arkansas’ gubernatorial race against Democratic challenger Chris Jones. Huckabee Sanders is the first woman elected to the position.

Sanders previously served as the White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump before seeking the office once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

—BrieAnna Frank

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster reelected governor

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster wins reelection in the South Carolina governor’s race defeating Democrat Joe Cunningham, according to NBC and ABC News.

McMaster outraised Cunningham by a nearly 2-1 margin, according to S.C. Ethics Commission reports. He raised over $2 million during the campaign.

— Rachel Looker; Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election in Alabama

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey won re-election against Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers.

Ivey’s win puts her on pace to become the longest-serving governor in Alabama history, according to the Montgomery Adviser.

-BrieAnna Frank

Republican Sununu reelected New Hampshire governor

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeated Democrat Tom Sherman in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race.

Sununu will now serve a fourth two-year term. He was heavily favored against Sherman, who ran unopposed in his party's governor's nomination.

— Rachel Looker

Democrat Maura Healey wins Massachusetts’ governor’s race

Democrat Maura Healey won Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race against Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Geoff Diehl.

Healey makes history as the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the office.

— BrieAnna Frank

Republican Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection

Republican Gov. Bill Lee was reelected governor of Tennessee. He defeated Democratic challenger Jason Martin.

Lee sought a second and final term as governor after he was first elected in 2018. He formerly served as a businessman and chairman of the Lee Company. He ran unopposed in the primary this year.

— Rachel Looker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker wins reelection

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker easily beat Republican challenger Darren Bailey in his reelection bid.

Billionaires like Ken Griffin and Richard Uihlein threw hundreds of millions of dollars into the race heading into its primary, igniting a second round in the state's battle of the billionaires.

—Ella Lee

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wins reelection

Republican incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine claimed victory in his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, according to projections from CBS and CNN.

Whaley was the first woman ever nominated by a major party for governor in the state's history.

DeWine, 75, won his 13th and likely final election, cruising to victory over the former Dayton mayor despite skipping some traditional campaign activities, including debates.

— BrieAnna Frank, Jessie Balmert; The Columbus Dispatch

Polls close in several states

Polls closed in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in states including Vermont, Florida, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Georgia.

In Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel. Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, running as Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, is seeking to remove Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis from office.

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is facing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch following her loss in 2018.

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking re-election against Democrat Joe Cunningham, while Republican Gov. Phil Scott is facing Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel in Vermont.

In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth two-year term against Democratic nominee Tom Sherman.

—BrieAnna Frank

Kari Lake casts vote in person

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake went to vote at Phoenix’s downtown post office at noon on Tuesday with her husband, son and daughter.

Afterward, she spoke to a throng of local, national and international press, alleging problems with ballot tabulators in conservative areas.

Maricopa County reported that 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues of over 220 locations.

Lake has made election reforms a key part of her campaign platform, including false claims that Donald Trump won the state in 2020. She has refused to say if she’d accept a loss, telling ABC News in October she would do so if the election was “fair, honest and transparent.”

As Lake cast her vote, Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs wrapped up visits to several polling locations in Tempe and Phoenix. Hobbs voted early on Nov. 1.

— Stacey Barchenger, the Arizona Republic

Governor's race between Evers, Michels almost a referendum on what Wisconsin wants to see in education

For Wisconsin education, the Nov. 8 election will be pivotal, impacting the shape and course of education policy for years to come.

The two candidates for governor have significantly different visions for what should lie ahead for education. That, in itself, sets the stage for different paths. After all, the outcome of an election for governor often has made a big difference in the past. (Scott Walker defeating Tom Barrett, leading to the passage of Act 10, which disempowered teachers unions, in 2011, for example.)

If Democratic incumbent Tony Evers wins, his most important role in education will be as the man of a thousand vetoes. He has played that role already in his first term as governor, blocking Republican ideas on a range of issues, just as Republicans who control the Legislature have blocked his ideas.

If Republican challenger Tim MIchels wins, the path is wide open for making Republican talking points into education realities. A lot could — and likely will — happen.

— Alan J. Borsuk, the Journal Sentinel

Which political trend wins out in Michigan?

Michigan loves its incumbent governors. Not since 1990 has an incumbent lost a reelection bid, when Republican John Engler defeated incumbent Gov. James Blanchard, a Democrat, by a razor-thin margin.

One of those trends is getting bucked — Whitmer is the incumbent governor and Democratic President Joe Biden is in the White House. Whitmer has polled ahead of her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon, although poll margins have narrowed closer to Election Day.

— Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press

Brian Dahle relishes underdog role entering California gubernatorial election

State Sen. Brian Dahle entered the California governor's race late. But that didn't stop him from earning a right to take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Dahle, a Republican from Bieber in Lassen County, fended off a field of 25 challengers in the June primary to get to Tuesday's showdown with Newsom. Polls show Newsom has a huge lead on his challenger. FiveThirtyEight, for example, has Newsom up 59.6% to 38.7% in its latest poll.

Dahle has campaigned on, among other things, the state's homeless crisis, decrying the fact that California has spent billions on homelessness, but people he has spoken to say the problem isn't getting any better.

"I'm a farmer from Bieber. You might say I'm the underdog," Dahle told the crowd of several hundred people at the Redding Civic Auditorium last February. "Well, I've been the underdog in every race I've ever won."

— David Benda, Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight

PA governors: Respect outcome of election

Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome.

In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, former Govs. Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, Ed Rendell, and Tom Corbett said the state’s election process will be “open and transparent,” and “overseen by thousands of Pennsylvanians who care deeply about fairness.”

“We are asking you, as the leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican and Democratic parties, to pledge to honor that process, respect the law, abide the peoples’ will and support a peaceful transfer of power,” the four former governors wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to Spotlight PA from a spokesperson for Ridge. “In doing so, you will demonstrate to all Pennsylvania candidates who will be looking to you for leadership that love of Commonwealth and Country must come above all.”

— Angela Couloumbis and Katie Meyer, Spotlight PA

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro departs after voting at the Rydal Elementary School West polling location on Nov. 8, 2022, in Rydal, Pennsylvania. Shapiro faces Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in today's midterm general election.

Trump says he’s voted for DeSantis, hints again at presidential run

Former President Donald Trump said he voted this morning for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while also dropping more hints that he’ll soon declare a third run for the White House, according to media reports.

Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning, according to video posted by the local CBS news station CBS12. Former first lady Melania Trump joined him. "No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump told a sparse crowd outside the polling station.

Trump also repeated that he’ll be making an announcement about his potential candidacy a week from today at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Palm Beach. "I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people,” Trump said, adding that, “The country has gotten very bad. Its lost its way, its lost its confidence."

– Josh Meyer

Sisolak casts ballot in Las Vegas – at opponent’s alma mater

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - As the polls opened to voters across the state, a crowd of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s supporters waited eagerly outside Rancho High School in Las Vegas, where the first-term Democrat was expected to cast his ballot.

His Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, graduated from this high school decades earlier. The two are locked in a razor thin race for the governor’s mansion.

When Sisolak arrived Tuesday morning with his wife and daughters, he was greeted with a hero’s welcome: “Four more years! Four more years!”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be your governor,” a smiling Sisolak said.

When he emerged from the high school about 20 minutes later with his family, Sisolak said his first order of business if reelected after the votes are tallied is to address public safety, affordable housing and the state’s education systems.

Sisolak will spend Election Night on the Strip with the rest of the Democratic ticket.

– Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal

Lake, Hobbs battle in Arizona governor's race

A grueling 20-month race to choose Arizona's next governor, one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country, is nearing its end as the state's final voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Republican nominee Kari Lake, the former television news anchor, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state and a former lawmaker, were locked in a close battle that often focused on national political figures and candidate style, not to mention their vastly different visions for Arizona's future.

And at least partially, the race offers a litmus test of whether Arizonans want to dwell on the 2020 election. Denying its legitimacy was a central part of Lake's campaign; Hobbs rose to prominence defending it.

It is unlikely that a winner will be declared Tuesday as election officials continue to count ballots, including those cast in person on Election Day. A final outcome could take several days or more.

– Stacy Barchenger

Shapiro, Mastriano bring differing visions for Pennsylvania

While the Senate race may get more headlines, the Pennsylvania governor's race is being closely watched. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is hoping to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in a contest against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Pennsylvania can expect changes no matter who wins. Both candidates have said they would move the commonwealth in a different direction from Wolf, though in different ways.

Mastriano, a Trump loyalist who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the U.S. Capitol before it devolved into a riot, has signed onto dozens of bills vetoed by Wolf since joining the General Assembly in 2020. His governorship would likely give the green light to many or all of these measures, which include restrictions on trans athletes in sports, more lenient gun laws and the expansion of poll watching.

Shapiro has broken with Wolf in expressing support in concept for the kind of Lifeline Scholarship Program advanced by Republican lawmakers. This program would give tax dollars to families in low-performing districts to help their children attend private schools.

Shapiro is also calling for a $250-per-vehicle gas tax rebate for car owners and more aggressive tax cuts, including an accelerated plan to reduce corporate net income tax and the elimination of "nuisance" fees such as the commonwealth's cellphone tax.

– York Daily Record

Midterms: Here's why security officials are concerned about claims of a hacked (or stolen) election

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wears an "I Voted" sticker after voting at his polling place, the New LIFE Worship Center Church of God, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 8, 2022.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis: 2022's Hurricane Ian previews 2024 election

The lethal Florida hurricane of 2022 also generated storm warnings about the presidential race of 2024.

As President Joe Biden visited Florida in October to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian, he found himself in the cross-winds of two potential 2024 re-election opponents: Former President Donald Trump and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Biden and DeSantis kept it cordial; Trump did not.

"We are a nation in decline – so sad to say it, we are a failing nation," Trump told a group of Hispanic conservatives in Miami, laying all of the blame on the Biden administration.

The trio of Biden, Trump, and DeSantis has been trading barbs all year, previewing a presidential race that could be unmatched in vitriol. Biden has said Trump and his political movement are "a threat to our very democracy," while Trump branded his 2020 vanquisher as an "enemy of the state."

– David Jackson

The 10 governor's races to watch in the 2022 midterms

During a period of inaction of Washington, governors have taken a prominent role in forming national policy on a number of important fronts.

Beyond COVID-19, however, gubernatorial candidates are facing challenges that mirror the debates in Washington, including how they plan to handle violent crime and voting rights. Plus, the Supreme Court's summer ruling to leave reproductive rights to the states has placed abortion center stage in many governor's races.

From Maine to California, gubernatorial elections are being held in 36 states this fall with most featuring incumbents running for reelection. Ten of those races are especially noteworthy.

– Phillip M. Bailey, Ella Lee

